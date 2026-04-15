Radiance Technologies Promotes Defense Sector Manager, Executive Vice President Darien J. Hammett to Chief Operating Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, a leader in advanced engineering solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Darien Hammett to Chief Operating Officer. In this executive leadership role, Mr. Hammett will oversee the company's daily operations and execution, implement strategic plans, manage internal processes and ensure organizational efficiency and growth.

Mr. Darien Hammett, Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Hammett brings 30 years of aerospace and defense experience to his new position at Radiance, including more than 24 years on active duty in the U.S Air Force, offering a rare combination of engineering operations support and senior acquisition expertise used to define the future force. He has held previous positions at Radiance, rounding out his experience with other defense customers. His extensive background includes air and space compartmented classified activities.

"We are thrilled to promote Darien to the COO position and continue to have him as part of our leadership team at Radiance," said Bill Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Radiance Technologies. "He has demonstrated the ability to instill a culture with a common vision and inspire dynamic teams to execute our strategic vision across the defense and intelligence community. As we continue to grow our capabilities, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we meet the real-world demands of our customers."

Mr. Hammett is recognized as a subject matter expert across defense systems management. He has a proven record of setting direction and leading large teams to drive innovation to deliver complex systems on schedule and cost. His unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen has proven invaluable in translating key technical capabilities into customer mission enablers to provide the warfighter what they need.

He holds three master's degrees, including a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Florida.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1100 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies