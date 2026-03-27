Radiance Technologies Promotes Space Group Vice President Paul Lithgow to Chief Growth Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Paul Lithgow to Chief Growth Officer. In this executive leadership role, Mr. Lithgow will oversee the company's growth strategy and development while spearheading future business growth initiatives.

Mr. Paul Lithgow

Mr. Lithgow brings 40 years of aerospace and defense experience to Radiance, including 30 years in engineering and management at government contractors and more than six years as a chief executive for companies providing space systems, satellite components, and satellite communications hardware and services. His extensive background includes board memberships with several space-involved companies.

"I have known Paul for nearly 40 years and respect his judgement," said Bill Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Radiance Technologies. "His experience in growing companies aligns perfectly with our strategic vision as we continue to expand our footprint in the defense and intelligence community."

Mr. Lithgow is recognized as a subject matter expert in space systems, acquisition, and systems management. His unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen has proven invaluable in translating key technical capabilities into customer mission enablers.

He holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Wright State University and a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from The University of Arizona.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies