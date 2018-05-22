Radians acquires Neese Industries

Radians and Neese combined will have manufacturing capabilities in Mexico which will improve lead times on several product lines by bringing manufacturing closer to the USA. Owning their plants, equipment and in-house design and production teams allows both companies to respond quickly to unique customer needs.

"FR clothing and protective rainwear are an important growth area in the Radians portfolio," said Bill England, President of Radians. "The acquisition of Neese bolsters our PPE platform and will build on our combined strengths of manufacturing, distribution, and product innovation. The acquisition allows us to broaden our efforts to be a top-tier, single-source supplier of high quality protective gear."

"We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with the management and employees of Radians," said Bob Riches, Neese product champion of FR clothing. "Radians and Neese share a respected reputation in the safety industry and the mutual mission of 'Protecting What Matters Most' which includes our relationships with workers, consumers, and our customers."

Riches will continue to lead and manage the 134 employees that work for Neese Industries and will play a major role in the expansion of FR clothing and rainwear at Radians. After systems integration is completed later this year, customers will be able to conveniently order both Radians products and Neese products on a single purchase order.

About Radians

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, RadWear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, eyewash stations, and lens cleaning systems. Radians has partnered with highly respected companies including DSM Dyneema, DEWALT® and BLACK+DECKER™ to provide high performance personal protection products. Their brands include Bellingham Glove, Crossfire® by Radians, Arctic RadWear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, British Columbia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

About Neese Industries

Neese Industries is a Gonzales, LA-based manufacturer of high quality protective rainwear and flame resistant clothing. With over 1200 distributors and production facilities in three countries, Neese Protective Clothing has been known and respected by workers and consumers around the world since 1961. For more information, visit www.neeseind.com.

