Radians donates funds, jackets, and gloves to support the St. Patrick Food Pantry

News provided by

Radians

19 Dec, 2023, 11:32 ET

Tis the season for giving and keeping people safe and warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a leading Memphis-based manufacturer of safety products, supports St. Patrick's commitment to the homeless in Memphis.

To show its support, Radians recently donated cash, jackets, and gloves, to help Memphians who are facing challenging circumstances this holiday season. "We recognize the connection between workplace safety and the well-being of the broader community," said Radians CEO, Mike Tutor. "We believe in using our resources to create positive change."

Continue Reading
Radians gives funds to the St. Patrick Food Pantry for feeding Memphians in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each basket includes a turkey and all the fixings for a traditional holiday meal.
Radians gives funds to the St. Patrick Food Pantry for feeding Memphians in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each basket includes a turkey and all the fixings for a traditional holiday meal.
Reflective jackets and rain coats from Radians help Memphians stay safe and warm this holiday season.
Reflective jackets and rain coats from Radians help Memphians stay safe and warm this holiday season.

Gene Mangiante, board president of Saint Patrick Community Outreach Center, expressed his gratitude for Radians' commitment in a thank you note that said, "The generosity of Radians has exceeded all our hopes and dreams to make those in need comfortable this holiday season."

According to Mangiante, about 80% of those served by the St. Patrick Food Pantry are homeless, living on the street, "so the reflective jackets and rain coats will keep them safe and warm," said Mangiante. "Plus, the generous funds provided by Radians allowed us to feed hundreds of homeless people with a traditional holiday meal. To make it through the holiday season and winter, we still need more donations of food, backpacks, toiletries, and blankets to help protect vulnerable community members," he said.

If you want to uplift others this holiday season, consider reaching out to the St. Patrick Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry. Call 901-527-2542, send an email to [email protected], or visit www.stpatsmemphis.org. For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based top-tier manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, Radwear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, AR/FR workwear, eyewash stations, N95 respirators, face masks/gaiters, retractable tool tethers, and lens cleaning systems. Radians has partnered with highly respected companies including DSM Dyneema, DEWALT®, STANLEY®, and BLACK+DECKER™ to provide high performance personal protection products. Brands include Bellingham® Glove, Crossfire® by Radians, Neese, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®.  An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

SOURCE Radians

Also from this source

Giving back: Radians Tickets for Charity donations inspire positive community engagement

Giving back: Radians Tickets for Charity donations inspire positive community engagement

Radians®, a Memphis-based PPE manufacturer, recently made donations to five Memphis nonprofits, including the Madonna Learning Center, Memphis...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.