Radians headquarters expansion reaffirms long-term commitment to Memphis and USA manufacturing

Radians® headquarters expansion adds 110,000 square feet of air-conditioned manufacturing, warehouse, and office space.

The new facility allows Radians to support rapid growth by combining its Made in USA manufacturing and custom imprinting operations under one roof, while providing additional office space. Radians will not be seeking any tax incentives to fund this expansion.

"Our Memphis expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy and history," shares Tutor. "By moving manufacturing and printing operations into one facility, the company will enhance operational efficiency, improve production capacity, and support the increasing demand for American-made PPE."

"The expansion will be good for our team," says President Bill England. "The air-conditioned facility and spacious work environment will enhance employee satisfaction, creating a more comfortable and energized work environment."

The company plans to complete the manufacturing consolidation at 6100 Global Drive by the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to operations.

For more information, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham®, Crossfire®, Neese™, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

