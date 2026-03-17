Radians Opens New Salt Lake City Distribution Center

Strategically located facility delivers faster shipping, expands custom imprinting capabilities, and brings the company closer to its regional partners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a leading manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), announced today the opening of a new warehouse and distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The expansion is designed to shorten transit times and accelerate order fulfillment throughout the Western United States.

Location and contact information for the new facility are listed below.

Radians’ new Salt Lake City distribution center strengthens the company’s western presence, delivering faster shipping, expanded custom imprinting capabilities, and improved service for regional partners.

781 North 6715 West

Suite 801

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Hours of Operation: 8AM to 5PM MST

Note: Orders for in-stock items placed by 2PM MT will ship the same day.

Local Phone: 801-685-3507

Toll Free Customer Service: 1-877-RAD-WEST

FAX: 901-266-2558

Email: [email protected]

"This new facility positions us closer to our customers and end users in the West," said Mike Tutor, CEO of Radians. "By expanding our regional footprint, we are able to have longer order windows, accelerate delivery times, improve service levels, and support our partners with greater speed and efficiency."

The Salt Lake City distribution center strengthens Radians' national infrastructure with enhanced inventory management, pick, pack, and ship operations, and in-house custom imprinting capabilities featuring a fast 7-day turnaround. The facility also includes a dedicated PPE showroom showcasing many of the company's best-selling safety solutions.

In addition to improving service and logistics capabilities, the expansion creates new employment opportunities in the Salt Lake City community, including roles in warehousing, screen printing, and operations support.

With this latest investment, Radians continues to build a stronger, more responsive supply chain to better serve its customers and partners nationwide.

To celebrate the opening of the SLC Distribution Center, Radians has extended its RadLink free shipping promotion on qualifying orders through May 29, 2026. To establish a new RadLink account and receive free shipping, visit the RadLink Distributor Portal today.

For more information about Radians' extensive PPE lines and custom imprinting capabilities, visit www.radians.com.

About Radians

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, DUCKS UNLIMITED®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high-performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham® Glove, Crossfire®, Neese™, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN. It has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Salt Lake City, UT, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

SOURCE RADIANS