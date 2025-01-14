Radians Outdoors and Ducks Unlimited announce partnership

Protecting people, the wetlands, and wildlife

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians Outdoors™, a leading manufacturer of high-quality personal protective products for shooters and hunters, is proud to announce an exciting new licensing partnership with Ducks Unlimited, the leader in wetlands conservation.

Ducks Unlimited conserves, protects, and restores wetlands across North America. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.

Radians Outdoors will launch its new Ducks Unlimited collection at the 2025 SHOT® Show in Las Vegas, January 21-24, at Radians booth # 14353. The new Ducks Unlimited line includes ANSI Z87.1 impact-resistant safety eyewear, passive and electronic earmuffs, earplugs, and more.

"This collaboration combines two iconic Memphis-based organizations who share a passion for the great outdoors and a commitment to safety and wetlands conservation," said Radians President Bill England. "This type of partnership increases visibility for both companies and reinforces our shared mission of protecting both people and nature."

"Featuring the iconic Ducks Unlimited logo, the new line of high-performance vision and hearing protection will resonate with sporting goods distributors, retailers, and customers who prioritize eye and ear safety in the field," said Wes Miller, Radians Director of Sporting Goods.

To learn more, click here or stop by Radians booth #14353 at the 2025 SHOT® Show in Las Vegas.

About Radians Outdoors

Radians Outdoors™ is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality safety gear and hunting accessories for shooters, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts. With over 25 years of proven expertise, Radians Outdoors delivers innovative, impact-resistant safety eyewear and cutting-edge hearing protection—ranging from passive and electronic earmuffs to premium wireless earbuds. Trusted brands, including Ducks Unlimited®, Crossfire® by Radians®, THRAXUS™, DEWALT®, STANLEY®, Arctic Radwear®, Bellingham®, and VisionAid™, equip retailers with high performance personal protection products and point-of-sale displays to grow your business while keeping people safe. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the sporting goods industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit RadiansOutdoors.com or become a fan at facebook.com/RadiansOutdoors.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited, Inc., is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetland and grassland habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 16 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent capital campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org.

