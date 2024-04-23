Radians quarterly grassroots Tickets for Charity program empowers Midsouth nonprofits JIFF and The ARC Northwest Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered by employee donations and matched by management contributions, Radians® quarterly Tickets for Charity (TFC) program champions local Memphis and Midsouth charities, offering crucial support for sustaining daily operations and expanding their outreach.

Radians' Tickets for Charity program focuses on local charities operating on tight budgets yet yielding enormous impact. Post this Megan Gwaltney, executive director of JIFF, thanks Ruth Tutor, CFO of Radians, for the Tickets for Charity donation, which will help the Memphis charity provide intensive intervention services for at-risk youth ages 10 to 18.

"Memphis is a big health, biotech, and research medical community that garners the lion's share of corporate donations," says Mike Tutor, Radians CEO. "While big brand nonprofits thrive on global donations, Radians' grassroots TFC program shines a spotlight on local charities operating within tight budgets yet yielding enormous impact.

"Our quarterly contributions are instrumental in facilitating local charity outreach and enabling a timely response to emerging needs in the Memphis community, including vital support for juvenile intervention and the neurodiverse community," Tutor adds.

For its first quarter 2024 TFC donations, Radians employees nominated the Juvenile Intervention and Faith-based Follow-Up (JIFF) and The ARC Northwest Mississippi.

JIFF provides intervention for at-risk youth ages 10 to 18 who are referred by the Memphis and Shelby County court systems. Through mentorship, education, art programs, recreational activities, and home-cooked dinners, JIFF helps marginalized minors gain the confidence and skills to live productive lives.

The ARC Northwest Mississippi advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering programs for the neurodiverse community to help them live their best lives. ARC serves people with Autism, Down Syndrome, seizure disorders, ADHD, and more.

For more information about donating to these two important Midsouth charities, please visit https://www.jiffyouth.org/donate and The Arc Northwest Mississippi.

For more information about Radians, a top-tier manufacturer of high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

