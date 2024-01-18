Radiant Beauty Unveiled

Introducing CACAYE Fermented Beauty™ and the #CACAYELife Movement

LARGO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a groundbreaking moment as CACAYE Fermented Beauty™ invites everyone to join the #CACAYELife movement. CACAYE is revolutionizing skincare with proven, potent, and pure products inspired by ancient beauty rituals. Delve into redefined skincare where nature's potent ingredients deliver superior results.

At the heart of CACAYE are three fundamental elements:

Discover #CACAYELife - an invitation to effortless beauty and make 2024 a year of radiant beauty.

Fermented Botanicals: Employing a modern cutting-edge process that breaks down the natural botanicals into smaller molecules for maximum potency, enabling quicker and deeper absorption.

Employing a modern cutting-edge process that breaks down the natural botanicals into smaller molecules for maximum potency, enabling quicker and deeper absorption. CaCay Oil: A skincare cure-all enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, effectively addressing all major signs of aging.

A skincare cure-all enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, effectively addressing all major signs of aging. Trademarked Complexes: Meticulously developed through unwavering innovation, ensuring radiant, glowing skin fortified against the harsh environment.

CACAYE: Proven Excellence

In blind third-party consumer testing, CACAYE's skincare products excelled, achieving scores in the high 90th percentile across all attributes and demonstrating superior performance. Dermatologically tested, CACAYE consistently delivers exceptional skincare results, adored by consumers.

CACAYE: Unleashing Potency

CACAYE's trademarked complexes, crafted with unwavering ingenuity, stand as a testament to its commitment to unique skincare solutions. By leveraging the power of fermentation—an ancient ritual that enhances the efficacy of active botanicals—CACAYE ensures swift and profound absorption and penetration, delivering immediate results while safeguarding the skin's microbiome. At the core of CACAYE lies sustainably sourced CaCay oil, an Amazonian nut oil celebrated for its essential fatty acids and vitamins, providing a comprehensive solution for soothing irritated skin and addressing all major signs of aging.

CACAYE: Pure Beauty Unleashed

CACAYE, a clean skincare brand, surpasses expectations with formulas meticulously crafted by in-house chemists—free from parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes, and fragrances. A dedication to the highest quality products, CACAYE's formulations are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Committed to sustainability, CACAYE minimizes its environmental impact by ethically sourcing 100% premium CaCay oil sustainably from Colombian Farmers. All CACAYE packaging is recyclable. Embodying USA-made excellence, products are developed and manufactured locally, ensuring quality control and supporting communities.

CACAYE: Pure at Heart

A portion of CACAYE's proceeds is donated to Look Good Feel Better, the only national and global charity focused on improving the appearance, confidence, and self-esteem of individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

"Discover #CACAYELife - an invitation to effortless beauty. I'm thrilled to introduce CACAYE Fermented Beauty, a premiere skincare line that goes beyond the ordinary," says Karl Obrecht, Evoq Brand Lab's CEO. "It's more than achieving radiant skin; it's our dedication to proven, potent, and pure skincare. Join #CACAYELife as we redefine beauty standards in 2024 and beyond."

Elevate with CACAYE's proven, potent, and pure skincare products.

Join the #CACAYELife Today

Experience radiant beauty with CACAYE's exclusive offer of a 20% discount on all products with recurring subscription plans, plus complimentary shipping at www.cacaye.com. Seize the opportunity to experience CACAYE's Superfruit Fermented Renewal Cream with a mini trial for just $15 (a $32 value). Visit www.cacaye.com/pages/cacaye-trial to sign up for your Superfruit Fermented Renewal Cream Mini trial.

Follow CACAYE on Instagram & Facebook @cacayelife and be part of its thriving community. Make 2024 a year of radiant beauty. Explore more at www.cacaye.com.

About CACAYE

Developed by Evoq Brand Lab, a collective of beauty industry experts committed to pioneering technology and formulation, CACAYE stands as the flagship product, drawing inspiration from nature's most powerful ingredients. Through innovative fermentation, CACAYE harmoniously combines botanical extracts, nutrient rich CaCay oil, and exclusive complexes, inviting everyone to indulge in the luxury of effortlessly beautiful skin. Rooted in proven skincare practices and a deep respect for the world's botanical richness, CACAYE encapsulates a commitment to holistic beauty. Explore more and embrace the #CACAYELife at www.cacaye.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phillip Sontag

917-446-4123

[email protected]

SOURCE CACAYE