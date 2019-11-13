Radiant Canada Honored as Canadian Carrier of the Year by General Mills

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Canada, a subsidiary of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company Radiant Logistics, Inc., is thrilled to have been chosen as General Mills, Canadian Carrier of the Year, for a second year running. The accolade was announced at the recent vendor Conference in Minneapolis on September 18, 2019.

General Mills recognizes Transportation Partners that exceed their delivery requirements and proactively identify solutions, while also bringing innovative ideas forward that drive added value to their supply chains. Said Phillip West of General Mills, "Congratulations to Radiant…Your service performance was second to none this year…Thank you for that commitment and dedication to our business."

Radiant Canada's Senior Director of Transportation Services, Matt Bourque, explains the Radiant approach: "Our focus on managing every shipment in partnership with our carriers and General Mills, using shared performance management tools, ensures we are delivering the best performance possible for all of the freight that we are entrusted with."

"It is a great honor to be selected as the Canadian Carrier of the Year for a second year in a row," said Harry Smit, Country Manager for Radiant Canada and SVP for Radiant Logistics, Inc. "It is a testament to the tremendous hard work and relentless commitment of our Transportation team. I congratulate Radiant Canada for their accomplishments and look forward to continued success for both our customers and our team!"

About Radiant Logistics (Canada), Inc.

Radiant Canada is part of the Radiant Logistics Network; a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

