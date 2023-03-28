Radiant heating and cooling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2021 to 2026: Use of PEX tubing will drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiant heating and cooling systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%. The use of PEX tubing is driving market growth. PEX tubes are preferred by manufacturers due to the long lifespan of cross-linked polyethylene pipes. Their durability avoids the need for wall- or floor-embedded radiant tubing. Moreover, PEX tubes can be easily installed. These factors will increase the use of PEX pipes in radiant heating during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities are key trends in the market. The governments of various countries are developing urban infrastructures, with the integration of multiple information technology solutions. These smart cities will have a high quality of life and provide efficient services to residents. This, in turn, will increase the adoption of radiant heating and cooling technology during the forecast period. Discover some insights about the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2022-2026

Radiant heating and cooling systems market - Segmentation assessment Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (hydronic and electric).

The hydronic segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In hydronic systems, there are two types of installations, including wet installation and dry installation. For wet installation, pipes are placed under the floor during construction and are embedded into the concrete floor slab. For dry installation, pipes run through pre-built panels below the tiles. The cost of installation of hydronic floor heating is lower than electric floor heating. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the hydronic segment of the radiant heating and cooling system market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global radiant heating and cooling systems market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global radiant heating and cooling systems market.

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributing countries for the radiant heating and cooling systems market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than in other regions. The increase in spending on construction and infrastructure projects will drive the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Radiant heating and cooling systems market – Vendor analysis

The global radiant heating and cooling systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer radiant heating and cooling systems are BDR Thermea Group BV, Celsun Ecoenergy And Infratech Holdings Private, Danfoss AS, DL Radiators SRL, Emerson Electric Co., Groupe Atlantic, INFLOOR, Integro Engineers Pvt Ltd., J. R. Industrial Heaters, MrPEX Systems, Radiantec, REHAU Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roth Werke GmbH, Sigma Combustion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Technobel India, Ultra Fin, Uponor Corp., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Zehnder Group AG.

International vendors have established distribution channels and service centers, which makes it easy for them to provide after-sales services. Hence, regional vendors are providing customized systems at lower prices to improve their market presence. Many new players are also entering the market. However, it is difficult for them to compete with international vendors when it comes to functionalities, features, quality, and services. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to the design and installation of radiant heating and cooling systems have made it difficult for regional and small vendors to compete with their international counterparts. Continuous innovations and technological advances are expected to intensify the competitive environment further during the forecast period. Many vendors are using strategies such as M&A to expand their consumer base while offering improved solutions.

Radiant heating and cooling systems market – Major challenges

High installation costs are hindering the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth. The initial upfront costs of procuring and installing radiant heating systems are high. This is because of the expensive concrete required to shield rooms from cold. The repair costs for radiant heating systems are also high. Moreover, hydronic radiant flooring costs more than a forced air system. In addition, the cost of retrofitting a radiant heating system is higher than a new installation, as the entire system and the covering have to be changed. These factors will limit the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this radiant heating and cooling systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the radiant heating and cooling systems market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the radiant heating and cooling systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the radiant heating and cooling systems market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of radiant heating and cooling systems market vendors

Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.16 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BDR Thermea Group BV, Celsun Ecoenergy And Infratech Holdings Private, Danfoss AS, DL Radiators SRL, Emerson Electric Co., Groupe Atlantic, INFLOOR, Integro Engineers Pvt Ltd., J. R. Industrial Heaters, MrPEX Systems, Radiantec, REHAU Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roth Werke GmbH, Sigma Combustion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Technobel India, Ultra Fin, Uponor Corp., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Zehnder Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

