RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES GROWTH INITIATIVE OPENING NEW BROKERAGE OPERATION IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Accelerates Growth in its Bi-Modal Brokerage Platform at Radiant Road and Rail

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. brokerage platform, Radiant Road and Rail, Inc, has opened a new operating location in Overland Park, Kansas. The Overland Park location will augment the Company's robust bi-modal brokerage operation providing truckload and less-than truck load trucking; temperature controlled and dry intermodal; asset and brokered drayage; transloading; and other value-added services.

Steve McCleary will lead the local customer and carrier facing teams in Overland Park while leveraging Radiant Road and Rail's robust technology, carrier base and Chicago-based back-office platform. Leading the group's growing field sales organization will be Ryan Stroup. Both McCleary and Stroup were formerly part of the leadership team at Yellow Logistics and were instrumental in building that company's truck brokerage operation from its inception in 2017 and will report directly to Radiant Road and Rail's SVP and General Manager, Chris Brach.

"With the abrupt closure of Yellow, we were able to move quickly to stand up an operation in Overland Park, while attracting quite a few very passionate and talented people looking to minimize service disruption for their customers," remarked Stroup. "Radiant offered a robust, technology-enabled operating platform and a solid financial footing from which we can continue to service our customers. It was truly a team effort and with the 'hands-on' approach of CEO Bohn Crain, the help of Chris Brach and the extraordinary efforts from folks working behind the scenes in Chicago and Seattle, we rallied to go from that first phone call to a full-fledged office with freight on board in about 2 weeks time."

"We are truly excited to welcome such a great team to our organization," said Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "Over the years we have looked at various acquisition candidates in the brokerage space to help build out our bi-modal brokerage capabilities at Radiant Road and Rail but just never found the right fit. I believe our patience and discipline is going to be rewarded with the opening of operations in Overland Park. Historically this team could only sell truckload brokerage due to the business rules in place at Yellow. Now as part of Radiant, not only will they begin to sell LTL services, but they can now also offer the full suite of domestic, international and cross border services available from the broader Radiant platform. We called this initiative 'Project Charger' because we believe this is going to super-charge the growth in our over-the-road brokerage capabilities. Now it is time to go to work and prove just that."

Contact the Radiant Road & Rail, Overland Park Team today at [email protected].

About Radiant Road and Rail, Inc.

Founded in 1938 and formerly known as Clipper Exxpress, Radiant Road & Rail, Inc. is the wholly owned subsidiary and U.S brokerage platform for Radiant Logistics, Inc. Radiant Road and Rail has a rich history in the brokerage space and provides customer-centric expertise in the areas of truckload and less-than truck load trucking; temperature controlled and dry intermodal; asset and brokered drayage; transloading; and other value-added services. With long established relationships across these service offerings, Radiant Road and Rail is well situated to provide diverse solutions in a challenging and competitive market. Visit Radiant Road & Rail at: https://rrs.radiantdelivers.com/ to learn more.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

