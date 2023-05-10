RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Results impacted by macro-economic trends in transportation industry but show improvement over comparable pre-pandemic period

RENTON, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues decreased to $244.2 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 , down $197.1 million or 44.7%, compared to revenues of $441.3 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $62.2 million in project charter business in the year ago period, revenues were down $134.9 million or 35.6%. Revenue increased $38.2 million or 18.5% when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 , the most recent comparable pre-pandemic period.



Stock Buy-back

We purchased 839,864 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.95 per share for an aggregate cost of $5.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Under the terms of our outstanding Rule 10b5-1 Repurchase Plan, we have purchased an additional 651,917 shares of common stock subsequent to March 31, 2023 and through May 5, 2023 for a total cost of $4.2 million inclusive of transaction costs, bringing the total common stock repurchased under the plan to 2,243,840 shares.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 48,181,256 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"Our results for the March quarter were heavily impacted by the rapid softening of the freight markets that has occurred in recent months. These quickly evolving market conditions have negatively impacted not only our results, but also the year-over-year comparison to our record results for prior year period." said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics.

"The volatility that we have seen in the market as we have come through the pandemic is unprecedented. While our core domestic forwarding services has been relatively durable, our ocean imports and intermodal/truck brokerage operations have been particularly hard hit as a result of the dramatic fall-off from the robust operating environment that was experienced last year. The confluence of shippers continuing to manage through elevated inventories, reduced imports and slowing economic growth, is having a cascading effect across virtually every mode of transportation where the balance of supply and demand has shifted from a tight market a year ago to one that is now oversupplied. We believe we are at or near the bottom of this cycle and would expect markets to begin to find their way to more sustainable and normalized levels over the balance of calendar year 2023."

Mr. Crain continued, "While our comparative year-over-year numbers are down significantly from the historically strong freight market created by the pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions, our results for the quarter ended March continued to trend meaningfully ahead of our historical financial results from the pre-pandemic era. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation and low leverage continues to serve us well and we believe we are well positioned to navigate through this slower period as shippers work through their remaining excess inventories and we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. We are in the strongest financial position in the history of the Company and having generated over $76.1 million in cash from operations through the nine months ended March 31, 2023, we remain virtually debt free (negative net debt of $17.0 million as of March 31, 2023), while continuing to make good progress with our stock buy-back acquiring $5.0 million of our stock through the nine months ended March 31, 2023, and $4.2 million subsequent to March 31, 2023 and through May 5, 2023. Looking ahead, we expect to continue our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck–in acquisitions, and stock buy–backs. Through this approach we will continue to scale our business, leveraging our best–in–class technology and extensive global network, which we believe, over time, will deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.2 million on $244.2 million of revenues, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.6 million on $441.3 million of revenues, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $8.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $16.1 million, or $0.32 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $11.6 million, compared to $22.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $17.5 million on $853.3 million of revenues, or $0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $27.7 million on $1,076.5 million of revenues, or $0.55 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $32.8 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.66 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $39.1 million, or $0.79 per basic and $0.77 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $46.4 million, compared to $54.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible: our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our senior indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 or any other health pandemic or environmental event on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the ransomware incident or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents, like the ransomware incident; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our longer-term relationship with our senior lenders as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during 2023 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of this report. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023



2022





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,008



$ 24,442

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,235 and $2,983, respectively



118,678





186,492

Contract assets



33,327





61,154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,044





17,256

Total current assets



216,057





289,344















Property, technology, and equipment, net



25,252





24,823















Goodwill



88,969





88,199

Intangible assets, net



39,159





48,545

Operating lease right-of-use assets



58,307





41,111

Deposits and other assets



5,591





4,704

Long-term restricted cash



595





625

Total other long-term assets



192,621





183,184

Total assets

$ 433,930



$ 497,351















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 94,784



$ 137,853

Operating partner commissions payable



16,920





18,731

Accrued expenses



7,183





11,349

Income tax payable



2,639





4,035

Current portion of notes payable



4,580





4,575

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



11,184





7,641

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



531





577

Current portion of contingent consideration



3,874





2,600

Other current liabilities



294





303

Total current liabilities



141,989





187,664















Notes payable, net of current portion



28,057





66,719

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



53,593





37,776

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



823





1,223

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



756





2,930

Deferred income taxes



2,304





6,482

Total long-term liabilities



85,533





115,130

Total liabilities



227,522





302,794

















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,545,728 and 51,265,543

shares issued, and 48,181,256 and 48,740,935 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



107,711





106,146

Treasury stock, at cost, 3,364,472 and 2,524,608 shares, respectively



(21,004)





(16,004)

Retained earnings



122,450





104,998

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,251)





(796)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



205,939





194,377

Non-controlling interest



469





180

Total equity



206,408





194,557

Total liabilities and equity

$ 433,930



$ 497,351



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023



2022



2023



2022









(as restated)









(as restated)

Revenues $ 244,171



$ 441,310



$ 853,261



$ 1,076,486

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

177,154





357,849





635,736





857,169

Operating partner commissions

26,499





30,986





87,116





89,716

Personnel costs

19,817





19,853





60,229





52,165

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,591





10,312





27,999





25,451

Depreciation and amortization

4,549





4,684





18,242





13,386

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(697)





152





(387)





607

Total operating expenses

237,913





423,836





828,965





1,038,494

























Income from operations

6,258





17,474





24,296





37,992

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

216





4





315





10

Interest expense

(683)





(1,001)





(2,246)





(2,359)

Foreign currency transaction gain

331





105





802





480

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(355)





1,985





231





1,562

Other

123





32





153





139

Total other income (expense)

(368)





1,125





(745)





(168)

























Income before income taxes

5,890





18,599





23,551





37,824

























Income tax expense

(1,346)





(4,276)





(5,570)





(9,191)

























Net income

4,544





14,323





17,981





28,633

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(361)





(756)





(529)





(918)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,183



$ 13,567



$ 17,452



$ 27,715

























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

122





479





(2,455)





(443)

Comprehensive income $ 4,666



$ 14,802



$ 15,526



$ 28,190

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.09



$ 0.27



$ 0.36



$ 0.55

Diluted $ 0.08



$ 0.27



$ 0.35



$ 0.55

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

48,180,834





49,443,267





48,391,310





49,675,642

Diluted

49,304,991





50,632,293





49,679,999





50,843,179



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, ransomware related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2023



2022



2023



2022









(as restated)









(as restated)

Revenues $ 244,171



$ 441,310



$ 853,261



$ 1,076,486

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below)

(177,154)





(357,849)





(635,736)





(857,169)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,205)





(3,322)





(8,545)





(9,653)

GAAP gross profit $ 63,812



$ 80,139



$ 208,980



$ 209,664

Depreciation and amortization

3,205





3,322





8,545





9,653

Adjusted gross profit $ 67,017



$ 83,461



$ 217,525



$ 219,317

























GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

26.1 %



18.2 %



24.5 %



19.5 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of

revenues)

27.4 %



18.9 %



25.5 %



20.4 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit March 31, 2019

Revenues $ 206,048

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below)

(153,302)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,127)

GAAP gross profit $ 49,619

Depreciation and amortization

3,127

Adjusted gross profit $ 52,746







GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

24.1 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

25.6 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2023



2022



2023



2022









(as restated)









(as restated)

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,183



$ 13,567



$ 17,452



$ 27,715

Income tax expense

1,346





4,276





5,570





9,191

Depreciation and amortization (1)

4,663





4,684





18,585





13,386

Net interest expense

467





997





1,931





2,349

























EBITDA

10,659





23,524





43,538





52,641

























Share-based compensation

543





539





1,832





1,311

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(697)





152





(387)





607

Acquisition related costs

98





6





147





502

Ransomware incident related costs, net

12





279





12





1,031

Litigation costs

384





163





751





484

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

355





(1,985)





(231)





(1,562)

Restatement costs (2)

537





—





1,544





—

Foreign currency transaction gain

(331)





(105)





(802)





(480)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,560



$ 22,573



$ 46,434



$ 54,534

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted

Gross Profit)

17.2 %



27.0 %



21.3 %



24.9 %

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation

expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service. (2) The restatement costs for nine months ended March 31, 2023 included $1.0 million, which was not previously included in the six months

ended December 31, 2022.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA March 31, 2019

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

2,932

Income tax expense

942

Depreciation and amortization

3,847

Net interest expense

671







EBITDA

8,392







Share-based compensation

409

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(611)

Acquisition related costs

75

Litigation costs

148

Foreign currency transaction loss

24







Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,437

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted Gross Profit)

16.0 %

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2023



2022



2023



2022









(as restated)









(as restated)

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,183



$ 13,567



$ 17,452



$ 27,715

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

1,346





4,276





5,570





9,191

Depreciation and amortization

4,549





4,684





18,242





13,386

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(697)





152





(387)





607

Acquisition related costs

98





6





147





502

Ransomware incident related costs, net

12





279





12





1,031

Litigation costs

384





163





751





484

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

355





(1,985)





(231)





(1,562)

Restatement costs(1)

537





—





1,544





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs

123





124





373





377

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

10,890





21,266





43,503





51,731

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,668)





(5,210)





(10,658)





(12,674)

























Adjusted net income $ 8,222



$ 16,056



$ 32,845



$ 39,057

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.17



$ 0.32



$ 0.68



$ 0.79

Diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.32



$ 0.66



$ 0.77

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

48,180,834





49,443,267





48,391,310





49,675,642

Diluted

49,304,991





50,632,293





49,679,999





50,843,179



(1) The restatement costs for nine months ended March 31, 2023 included $1.0 million, which was not previously included in the six months

ended December 31, 2022.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income March 31, 2019

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 2,932

Adjustments to net income:



Income tax expense

942

Depreciation and amortization

3,847

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(611)

Acquisition related costs

75

Litigation costs

148

Amortization of debt issuance costs

56







Adjusted net income before income taxes

7,389







Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(1,810)







Adjusted net income $ 5,579







Adjusted net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.11







Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic

49,515,717

Diluted

51,169,321



