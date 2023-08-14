RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING LOCATION IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Delivering Specialized First and Final Mile Control Tower Solutions Across North America

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the continued expansion of its freight forwarding network with the opening of a new company owned operating location in Kansas City, Missouri that will operate as Radiant Global Logistics ("RGL-MKC"). The Kansas City location will provide specialized first and final mile control tower solutions with a focus on commercial and residential services requiring white-glove and other specialized services across North America.

With over 20 years of experience, Nancy Davis will lead RGL-MKC, leveraging Radiant's robust technology platform, carrier base and extensive North American footprint. Nancy and her team are well recognized in the Kansas City region and beyond, having operated as Freight Concepts since 2007 and having served as a strategic operating partner for Radiant, flying the Adcom flag in Kansas City since March of 2018. Now as RGL-MKC, the group will provide customized first and final mile control tower solutions for customers requiring on-time, damage free, threshold to white glove pick up and delivery services.

"We are very excited for what is a very natural progression in our partnership with Radiant," said Davis. "Given the shifting market dynamics, we believe we are in a unique position to step in and help fill the gap created by the very unfortunate circumstance at Yellow. Yellow Logistics had been long time customer for us as Adcom/Freight Concepts here in Kansas City. We have been working behind the scenes helping Yellow and many of their customers with their first and final mile needs, including white glove and project pool distributions in North America, for over a decade."

As part of the launch, RGL-MKC is happy to welcome Brian Brownson (formerly leading Yellow Logistics' – Residential Direct division) and his team to Radiant's new operation in Kansas City. "With the help of Brian Brownson and the resources of Radiant, we have the opportunity to really step up for these customers and build something special here in Kansas City along the way," said Davis.

"We are very proud to combine Nancy and Brian's teams to create a first and final mile powerhouse in Kansas City," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "Their passion and expertise in first and final mile are well recognized in the marketplace. We are moving just as quickly as we can to minimize any disruption for these former Yellow customers and look forward to them getting to know us as Radiant. We pride ourselves on delivering for our customers – and this is a great opportunity for us to do just that."

