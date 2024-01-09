RADIANT LOGISTICS PROMOTES JAIME BECKER TO GENERAL COUNSEL

RENTON, Wash., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, recently announced the promotion of Jaime Becker to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Becker, age 43, brings with her over a decade of experience in supporting both publicly and privately held domestic and international companies in the technology, logistics, construction, and oil and gas industries. Ms. Becker was a part of the legal team at Amazon, followed most recently by her role at Convoy. Ms. Becker holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University and a Juris Doctorate from Pepperdine University School of Law. She will be stepping into the role following the departure of John Sobba, 67, who had been with Radiant serving as General Counsel since 2018.

Says Becker of the promotion, "I look forward to my expanding role here at Radiant Logistics and am eager to guide Radiant's legal strategy in support of our company's continued acquisition and organic growth initiatives."  

"We appreciate John's contributions during a time of tremendous growth and change for Radiant and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Bohn Crain, founder and CEO of Radiant. "I am excited to welcome Jaime's fresh perspective on the leadership team. I am confident she will leverage her prior experience in working with other tech-enabled transportation companies to help us continue to build out the Radiant platform, in addition to taking a leading role in our efforts around various ESG initiatives."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

