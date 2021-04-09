Radiant Logistics Recognized By Transport Topics

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in a recent edition of Transport Topics. The publication included Radiant in the Top 50 Logistics Companies in North America, as well as the Top 100 Freight Brokerage Firms in North America for 2021.

"Since launching our business in 2006, we have methodically worked to expand our network and extend our transportation and logistics service offerings with an eye towards profitable growth. We are proud to be recognized as both a Top 50 Logistics company and Top 100 Freight Brokerage firm which highlights the extraordinary efforts of our hard-working employees and operating partners that have continued to deliver for our customers in a year of unprecedented global challenges," stated Founder and CEO Bohn Crain.

Companies on the Top 50 Logistics Companies list are ranked based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period and further breakdowns include the top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators, and dedicated contract carriage service providers in North America.

To read more about the rankings and to get the latest news on the trucking and freight transportation industry, visit Transport Topics at ttnews.com/top50/logistics/2021 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

