Radiant Logistics Taps Jennifer Paige Deenihan As Director Of Marketing And Communications In Support Of Expanding Network

"I am delighted to have joined not only one of the fastest growing third-party logistics companies in North America, but an organization that is most definitely future facing," said Deenihan. "Radiant represents a unique and compelling value proposition for savvy and talented logistics entrepreneurs, as well as an excellent opportunity for the industry leaders of tomorrow. With a dedication to the success of our business partners and an eye towards providing technology-enabled supply-chain solutions that add value to the end customers that we serve, Radiant offers a clear advantage to those looking ahead. I'm truly happy to have joined this team and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Radiant."

"We are excited that Jenn is joining us as our Director of Marketing and Communications," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO. "This was a natural progression for us as we continue to expand our business and build out our leadership team. Jenn is a seasoned marketing veteran with over 15 years of progressive experience, with the last number of years spent in the logistics industry leading the strategic marketing efforts at BTX Global Logistics. I am confident Jenn will make an immediate positive impact in both the on-going support and future growth of our network."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. The company operates under the Radiant, Wheels, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, Distribution By Air and Service By Air brands and provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. The diversified account base of Radiant Logistics, Inc. includes manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-taps-jennifer-paige-deenihan-as-director-of-marketing-and-communications-in-support-of-expanding-network-300622993.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://radiantdelivers.com

