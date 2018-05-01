Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN: US (877) 407-8031; Intl. (201) 689-8031

REPLAY: May 10, 2018 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 23, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 29149

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

