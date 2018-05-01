Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern

Radiant Logistics, Inc.

16:01 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press.  Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:       Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN:           US (877) 407-8031; Intl. (201) 689-8031

REPLAY:          May 10, 2018 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 23, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern
                         US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331                        
                         Replay ID number: 29149

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America.  Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

 

