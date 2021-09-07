Radiant Logistics To Participate In Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. ("Radiant") (NYSE American: RLGT) today announced that the Company will participate in the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, taking place September 8 – September 10, 2021. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of Airlines, Batteries, EV Charging, Mobility Technology, Next-Generation Fuels, Rail, Trucking & Logistics, and Transportation OEMs and Machinery.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, Bohn Crain, the Company's founder and chief executive officer will be presenting at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time and participating in one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Radiant Logistics management, please contact your banking representative directly or the company at [email protected].

About Cowan

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to its clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

