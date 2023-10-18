RADIANT ROAD & RAIL NAMED A "TOP FOOD CHAIN PROVIDER" FOR 2023

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Road & Rail, a subsidiary of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), is proud to have been recognized as a 2023 "Top Food Chain Provider" by Food Shippers of America.

The recognition program is administered by FSA's official publication, Food Chain Digest, and highlights third-party logistics companies (3PLs), freight brokers, motor carriers, rail/intermodal and maritime companies (ocean carriers and port authorities) that excel in capabilities and service to food shippers. Nominees were initially reviewed by the editorial team and following this initial vetting process, over 6500 industry participants voted to honor those organizations whose strong reputation was underscored by the value brought to their customers. For 2023, Radiant Road & Rail shares the spotlight with just twenty-four other recipients.

"The food supply chain is complex and requires care to ensure those items that feed our families arrive safe and as fresh as possible. Being recognized for our ability to support food manufacturers and shippers at the highest level is an honor and a testament to our team's commitment to service," said Chris Brach, SVP & General Manager of Radiant Road & Rail. Adds Al Sikora, SVP of Supply Chain Solutions for Radiant Road & Rail: "The relentless drive to re-imagine how to best support our customers is in our DNA. Being recognized for that dedication means so much more than simply having got the job done: we consistently push beyond a simple business collaboration and execute as a true partner in a vital and changing industry."

FSA is a community of supply chain, logistics, transportation, and warehousing professionals specifically focused on the food and beverage business. The organization provides industry news, emerging trends and educational opportunities as well as facilitates relationships with both peers and providers across the industry. You can read the full list of Top Food Chain Providers for 2023 here.

About Radiant Road & Rail

Radiant Road & Rail provides customer-centric expertise in the areas of temperature controlled and dry intermodal; OTR and LTL trucking; asset and brokered drayage; transloading; and other value-added services. With long established relationships across these service offerings, they are well situated to provide diverse solutions in a challenging and competitive market.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.