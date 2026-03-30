Radiant Vision Systems Merges with Konica Minolta Sensing Americas to Expand Global Sensing Solutions

REDMOND, Wash., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announces the merger with its sister company, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, to form a new company.

This integration takes place on April 1, 2026, combining two leaders in the sensing market to better serve customers. The new company, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (KMSA), has its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and its other primary office in Ramsey, New Jersey. In addition, KMSA has offices in mainland China and Taiwan.

The integration offers a broader portfolio of solutions and enables customers to obtain them from a single source. It brings together market-leading sensing products from Konica Minolta, Radiant, Instrument Systems, Specim, and Eines, and includes measurement solutions for color & appearance, light & display, surface inspection, hyperspectral imaging, gas monitoring, and paint quality.

Yuto Saitoh will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new company. Yuto previously served as EVP of Radiant Vision Systems, overseeing Finance and Human Resources, and guiding Radiant's strategic planning to ensure long-term sustainable business development. Prior to Radiant, at Konica Minolta, Yuto adeptly navigated challenges and played a pivotal role in making key decisions, serving as Senior Manager of Business Planning in Sensing Business. He was responsible for growth strategies that encompassed M&A and partnering activities, and portfolio management.

"I look forward to leading the integrated company," says Yuto, "by unifying our broad product portfolio and deep expertise as one team, we truly become better together and are well positioned to provide more comprehensive solutions and greater value for our customers."

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base dates back more than 30 years and addresses applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Konica Minolta Sensing Americas

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas delivers industry leading optical and imaging measurement solutions that help organizations evaluate color & appearance, light & display performance, surface quality, hyperspectral characteristics, gas composition, and manufacturing integrity with exceptional precision. Our technologies support research laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and global brands seeking to meet strict quality standards, improve productivity, and reduce waste.

In 2026, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas expanded significantly by combining multiple advanced sensing groups into a single, stronger team. This brings customers a single-source portfolio spanning the most trusted brands in the measurement and inspection market. For more information, visit sensing.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems