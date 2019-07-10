Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) and Demron Take Part in FDNY MSOC 2019

This is RST's 6th year attending. The FDNY MSOC Conference continues to be the premier conference for Military, Federal, State and Local First Responders to share their experiences, knowledge and best practices. MSOC continues to evolve to include latest technological updates, recent case studies from around the world as well as hands-on skills scenarios.

Through this conference and discussing different scenarios including nuclear and radiation events with FDNY, RST created the Crew Protection Blanket. RST's Crew Protection Blanket is unique and innovative, as it protects a victim and the First Responder from radioactive material. It's also deployed as a nuclear shielding device if a nuclear device or source has been discovered by a First Responder team. By placing the blanket on the source, it can provide significant additional response time to locating victims while diminishing the exposure to both responders and civilians. It also decreases the risk of exposure for the surrounding population.

Current protocols for nuclear mitigation once detected are time, distance and to evacuate while leaving the source unattended. The Crew Protection Blanket, by containing the source, allows the first responder time to mitigate the situation, and provide immediate medical attention to those in need, thus making it a versatile life-saving technology.

The RST Crew Protection Blanket, Demron Torso Vest and Hi Energy Nuclear Shield are currently some of FDNY's technologically advanced equipment actively in use on multiple Fire Rescue vehicles throughout New York City. RST has been a proud vendor of FDNY since 2010 and continues to be inspired by them to keep manufacturing products that will provide the best protection in any scenario.

The Crew Protection Blanket and other Demron products are used worldwide by NATO, NASA, every branch of the U.S. military, U.S. CST teams, IAEC, DSTA, Pentagon Force Protection Agency and many international first responders and military teams in Japan, China, Iraq, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

For information http://www.radshield.com, email info@radshield.com, phone (866) 7DEMRON.

