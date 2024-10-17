Radin Health Adds CCO, Marc Shapiro, to its C-Suite to Expand Global Commercialization Efforts

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radin Health, a leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-based radiology workflow solutions, has announced the addition of Marc Shapiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to advance and shape a sustainable, long-term commercial sales strategy. Shapiro will concentrate on expanding the technological footprint in imaging centers and teleradiology practices.

Shapiro brings 30 years of proven healthcare sales, marketing, business development, and leadership experience. He spent the last 7 years in radiology at Philips leading the Southeast diagnostic imaging team cultivating relationships with radiologists, hospitals, and outpatient imaging center executives.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marc to the Radin Health team," said Dr. Alejandro Bugnone, CEO. "His depth of expertise, relationships, and strategic sales mindset will be invaluable as we continue our rapid growth."

"Radiology is facing a perfect storm today of reimbursement cuts, increasing study volumes, and labor shortages. Attempting to remain profitable and competitive while continuing to deliver high quality patient care requires technology to be at the tip of the spear" says Shapiro. "Adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate manual tasks, streamline workflow, and increase radiologist and staff productivity is more compelling today than ever before. I am excited and proud to be part of the Radin Health executive team who is leading the way of innovation in radiology."

Shapiro earned his B.S. in Biology from State University of New York at Albany and M.B.A. from Long Island University and resides in Boca Raton, FL.

About Radin Health



RADIN® HEALTH is a pioneering MedTech company focused on developing AI-Powered SaaS (Cloud-based) products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of imaging centers and teleradiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow management solution.

Come and learn more about Radin Health's offerings by visiting www.radinhealth.com. Those interested in exploring how Radin Health can transform their practice are encouraged to schedule a discovery call with one of the company's expert Radin Advisors.

For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com or join us at RSNA in Chicago for an exclusive demonstration of our solutions. Radin Health will also be showcasing its innovative solutions live at RSNA 2024. Attendees are invited to visit booth 2971 and schedule your personalized demo of its powerful SaaS platform. This is a unique opportunity for radiologists to experience firsthand how Radin Health can elevate their practice and streamline radiology workflow management. Don't miss this opportunity to see the future of radiology practice management in action.

