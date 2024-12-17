Radin Health's All-in-One Radiology Workflow Management Solution Receives Overwhelming Response at RSNA 2024

The cloud-based, serverless solution, which combines Radin RIS, Radin PACS, Radin Dictation AI®, and Radin Select® Study Assignment, was met with tremendous interest and positive reviews from radiologists and leading industry professionals across the globe. Live demonstrations showcased the impact of AI, seamless interoperability, streamlined workflow and operational efficiency.

The All-in-One Radiology Workflow Management Solution resonated with its straight-thru processing for patient intake, scheduling, technologist workflow, radiology worklists, physician reporting and automated study distribution using advanced communication tools. With the use of a browser and basic internet speed in the exhibit hall, the audience was impressed by PACS image viewer response time, AI voice dictation capability (i.e. automated impressions, measurements, and critical findings) and the complexity of the rules available for study distribution.

"While there are many individual solutions in the market today, I am confident that our solution is best positioned to solve today's radiology crisis, especially for high volume and complex imaging centers, radiology practices and hospitals," said Alejandro Bugnone, MD, CEO of Radin Health. "I can certainly relate to the interest expressed by my peers. I too was searching for a complete solution for my own teleradiology practice (50 radiologists, performing over 50,000 studies/mo.) and I simply could not find one that completely met my needs, so I developed Radin."

Alejandro Bugnone, MD further states, "Most solutions that I still see are cloud-based, but not cloud-native, not serverless. Moreover, individual RIS or PACS solutions require separate dictation so the workflow is not seamless. RSNA 2024 was a celebration of the all-in-one solution that we have built these last two years. We are actively engaged with the radiology community and are committed to continuous improvement by adding new features that streamline operations, increase productivity and profitability."

Please also see the recent AI column in AppliedRadiology authored by Dr. Bugnone

Transforming Radiology: The Role of AI, Automation, and Advanced Cloud Computing*

ABOUT RADIN® HEALTH

RADIN® HEALTH www.radinhealth.com is a maturing MedTech company focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of imaging centers, radiology practices and hospitals. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow management solution.

For more information on our Teleradiology services, Total Medical Imaging visit www.totalmedicalimaging.com

Alejandro N. Bugnone, MD. (Dec 01, 2024). Transforming Radiology: The Role of AI, Automation, and Advanced Cloud Computing. *Appl Radiol. 2024; 53(6):32 - 34.



SOURCE Radin LLC