RADIN Health® Reaches Major Achievement + Executes Partnership Agreement with Ikonopedia®

Radin is pleased to announce Total Medical Imaging (TMI), a distinguished leader in comprehensive teleradiology interpretation, has successfully transitioned from Sepstream PACS to the RADIN platform. TMI, renowned for its team of 50 subspecialized radiologists, interprets over 50,000 diagnostic studies monthly for healthcare institutions globally.

Leveraging RADIN's all-in-one, cloud-based solution suite — RADIN PACS, RADIN Dictation AI®, and RADIN Select®—TMI has achieved significant improvement in radiologist workflow efficiency, company productivity and has reduced operational expenditures. Manual processes have been eliminated, radiologist dictation times have been cut 50%, and automated study orchestration has improved client study turnaround times. Innovative provider communication tools, like embedded voice-over-IP, provider portal, AI-driven features, such as automatic impressions and identification of critical findings, and peer review have enhanced communication, collaboration and client satisfaction. As an AWS web-based, serverless and secure application that can be easily scaled, TMI clients login into RADIN via a web browser, from anywhere, anytime.

RADIN Health ® is also announcing a strategic partnership with Ikonopedia ®, a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking solutions. This collaboration aims to integrate Ikonopedia's advanced, cloud-based breast imaging reporting system with the RADIN®platform. By combining these technologies, the partnership seeks to enhance radiologists' workflow efficiency, improve diagnostic accuracy, and elevate patient care. Ikonopedia® provides a complete breast reporting suite that is BI-RADS® compliant using a lesion-specific closed-loop technology to ensure each area of concern is followed to complete resolution. Ikonopedia was started by internationally recognized breast health radiologists Dr. László Tabár, Dr. Tom Stavros, and Dr. Michael Vendrell.

RADIN® HEALTH is a pioneering MedTech company focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow solution. For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com or see us at RSNA 2024 for a demo at booth 2971.



