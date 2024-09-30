Radin Health Unveils Highly Anticipated All-In-One AI-Powered SaaS Solution Suite for Imaging Centers and Teleradiology Practices

Radiologists and imaging centers are under increasing pressure from escalating workloads, rising labor costs, and shrinking reimbursements. Radin Health provides a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that empowers practices to stay competitive by streamlining operations, reducing expenses, and improving efficiency - allowing staff and radiologists more time to focus on enhancing the patient experience and outcome.

"Our mission is to innovate radiology and provide tools that streamline workflow, reduce labor costs, increase revenue and profitability," said radiologist Alejandro Bugnone, MD, CEO of Radin Health. "As an experienced radiologist and owner of a busy teleradiology practice, I am passionate about radiology and recognized a clear need to support the future of our field."

Key Features of the All-In-One SaaS Solution:

RADIN RIS : Automates patient engagement, scheduling, insurance verification, preauthorization, reporting, and billing. AI/OCR technology reduces manual tasks and enhances productivity.

: Automates patient engagement, scheduling, insurance verification, preauthorization, reporting, and billing. AI/OCR technology reduces manual tasks and enhances productivity. RADIN PACS : Efficiently stores and retrieves images using an intuitive interface that improves accuracy and report delivery speed using AI/OCR extraction methodologies.

: Efficiently stores and retrieves images using an intuitive interface that improves accuracy and report delivery speed using AI/OCR extraction methodologies. RADIN DICTATION ® AI : Voice Recognition with unmatched accuracy and speed, allows radiologists to produce high quality reports while reducing dictation time over 50% and decreasing burnout.

: Voice Recognition with unmatched accuracy and speed, allows radiologists to produce high quality reports while reducing dictation time over 50% and decreasing burnout. RADIN SELECT®: Automatic workflow orchestrator for high volume practices with multiple radiologists and complex assignment rules

A Game-Changer for Radiology Practices:

Radin Health's all-in-one AI-powered SaaS solution offers significant benefits:

Eliminates need for on-prem server and maintenance

Straight through processing reduces labor costs

Easily scales for future growth

Completely customizable

Enhances patient experience and outcomes

"There is a clear market need today for a partner who can provide a single, cost-effective radiology software solution," said Marc Shapiro, Chief Commercial Officer of Radin Health. "Our product not only reduces operational costs, but allows increased revenue on the front end, and increases staff productivity."

About Radin Health



RADIN® HEALTH is a pioneering MedTech company focused on developing intelligent radiology SaaS solutions that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of imaging centers and teleradiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow solution.

For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com or come see us at RSNA (December 1-5, 2024) for a demo at booth no. 2971.

