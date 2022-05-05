Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | By End-user (government and commercial and civilian) and Geography - Forecast to 2024

Download this latest Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Market Report Sample from Technavio Right Here!

Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for radio direction finder (RDF) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. Owing to the high satellite orbits, the signal strength of GPS near the earth's orbit is low. Because of this deficiency, civil aviation agencies such as NAV CANADA continue to use airborne RDF that are installed on aircraft for navigation, albeit on a restricted number of aircraft which will facilitate the radio direction finder (RDF) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Government - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial and civilian - size and forecast 2019-2024

The radio direction finder (RDF) market share growth by the government segment will be significant during the forecast period. RDF is one of the key forms of aircraft and marine navigation. The government sector uses RDFs in defense and military applications such as military aircraft, ships, and submarines, as well as police forces and agencies like fire departments and ambulance services. In air and sea navigation, radio transmitters are referred to as beacons and are functionally like a lighthouse.

Growth in Air Traffic to Drive the Market Growth

The global air traffic is witnessing continuous growth. As an increased number of people join the middle-class segment in emerging countries, the market for domestic flights is expanding rapidly, which, in turn, boosts the demand for commercial flights in different parts of the globe. This has also contributed significantly to the growth of air traffic. The number of passengers traveling daily is also growing year over year. For instance, the number of passengers that travel on a regular basis on commercial flights increased by around 6% in 2018 compared with that in 2017. The increase in air traffic has a direct influence on the demand for RDF and, therefore, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Use of GPS to Challenge the Market Growth

The growing demand for GPS is the biggest challenge that radio direction finding faces. GPS offers significant benefits over RDFs, like GPS-enabled devices are lighter and easier to carry than RDFs, it costs significantly lower than RDFs, both in terms of installation and maintenance, in many applications, GPS is more accurate than RDFs as it shows the exact location of a vessel or device using satellite navigation. Even though RDFs are still being used by military and defense forces for security and surveillance, corporations and civilians have shifted almost completely to GPS or other similar satellite-based technologies. We expect that, in the future, the defense sector will also make the transition to GPS technologies completely.

Some of the Major Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Doppler Systems LLC

GEW Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Koden Electronics Co. Ltd.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Co.

RHOTHETA Electronics GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Shoghi Communications Ltd.

Thales Group

Moreover, the radio direction finder (RDF) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Radio Direction Finder (RDF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 69.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Doppler Systems LLC, GEW Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Raytheon Co., RHOTHETA Electronics GmbH, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Shoghi Communications Ltd., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

