RADIO FLYER ANNOUNCES NEW FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT STUDIO

The new Radio Flyer Studios will create a trusted destination for family entertainment

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Radio Flyer, the 107-year-old toy company and maker of the iconic Original Little Red Wagon® is announcing its latest venture into animated storytelling with a new division, Radio Flyer Studios. The family-owned Chicago-based company aims to be a trusted destination for family entertainment known for delightful, relatable, and high-quality stories about family, adventure, active play, and outdoor exploration, all of which are inextricably linked to the iconic Radio Flyer.

Radio Flyer Studios Emmy

Radio Flyer Studios will produce digital-first, family-friendly stories that will live online. The inspiration behind Radio Flyer's extension into animated storytelling stems from the company's Emmy award-winning short film, "Taking Flight," which was produced in 2016 and inspired by a century of Radio Flyer stories.

"With the founding of Radio Flyer Studios, we will continue the work we started with 'Taking Flight,'" says Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "Radio Flyer's mission is to bring smiles to kids of all ages and create warm memories that last a lifetime. The studio will bring our iconic brand to life in new ways that continue to spark the same joy and imagination that we have for over 100 years."

Pasin brought in kids' media veterans to establish the new studio, including:

Carrie Miller , Head of Studio, will oversee business, distribution, development, and production. Miller previously worked for 15 years at Frederator Networks assisting in the marketing, distribution, development, and production of countless series for adults and children including "Adventure Time," "Bee and Puppycat," "Bravest Warriors," and the "107 Facts" series. Miller was most recently COO at Augenblick Studios, a boutique studio in Brooklyn, NY .

, Head of Studio, will oversee business, distribution, development, and production. Miller previously worked for 15 years at Frederator Networks assisting in the marketing, distribution, development, and production of countless series for adults and children including "Adventure Time," "Bee and Puppycat," "Bravest Warriors," and the "107 Facts" series. Miller was most recently COO at Augenblick Studios, a boutique studio in . Deborah Frank , Executive Producer, will manage all stages of development and production. Frank has worked on several PBS KIDS properties including "Work it Out Wombats!" and "Arthur" at GBH Kids in Boston , as well as a variety of multiplatform and digital-first series. Most recently, she was the Supervising Producer on City Island for Future Brain Media.

This is one of several ways Radio Flyer is creating the ultimate brand experience for families. Last year, Radio Flyer opened its first-ever retail store as a hub of FUNomenal™ Radio Flyer activity with engaging ways for families to shop for and interact with the product and the brand.

For more information on new products or company news, visit RadioFlyer.com.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon®, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles, and more. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has built a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company, "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

CONTACT: Sarina Lavon, [email protected]

SOURCE Radio Flyer