CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Pasin, the CEO of Radio Flyer, the company best known as the maker of the Original Little Red Wagon®, has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. SMB Category. Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

RADIO FLYER CEO ROBERT PASIN NAMED A GLASSDOOR TOP CEO IN 2021

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Pasin received an impressive 100 percent approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Radio Flyer employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

"It's an honor to be recognized among so many amazing leaders, and during such a transformational time for our company," said Pasin, speaking of Radio Flyer's recent launch of the company's first line of products for adult riders. "The fact that this award is based on the feedback of employees makes it that much more meaningful, and I consider myself lucky to lead this innovative, collaborative, inspiring group each and every day."

As CEO, or "Chief Wagon Officer," at Radio Flyer, Pasin is focused on infusing fun and playfulness into the workplace, which results in not only big business outcomes, but a FUNomenal culture that consistently lands Radio Flyer on top "best places to work" lists. Most recently, the company was listed #9 on the Great Places to Work in Chicago list by Fortune and Great Place to Work US (2021), the #2 Best Place to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and #18 on PEOPLE's Companies that Care list (2020).

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent. Robert Pasin received a 100 percent rating at the time of the award selection. Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more, information visit www.radioflyer.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

