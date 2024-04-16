Radio Flyer Introduces Next Generation of Family eBikes with All-New Flyer™ Via™

The legacy brand's latest innovation is the first of multiple new models joining its Flyer line this year

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 107-year-old maker of the iconic Original Little Red Wagon®, announced today the all-new Flyer™ Via™, the latest addition to its highly acclaimed line of electric bikes built for families on the go. The Flyer Via delivers brand new features that help families replace more car trips with bike rides, infusing joy into their everyday routines.

Flyer Via in yellow

"The Flyer Via is the first of multiple new bikes joining our Flyer line this year and represents the culmination of our dedication to innovation and quality craftsmanship here at Radio Flyer," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "We created this new eBike with families' needs in mind and are confident it will help them replace more car trips with bike rides, bringing laughter and smiles to their daily routines."

Alongside the Via, Radio Flyer is launching a new line of custom accessories making it easier to bike with kids and cargo in tow and replace more car trips with bike rides. The new line includes:

An XL Hauler that provides maximum storage for kids and cargo.

A Canopy that protects little passengers from rain, sun, and wind.

Tote Bags for transporting cargo and stow away or be used when hauling kids, too.

Designed with families in mind, the Flyer™ Via™ is the ultimate companion for those on the go. The all-new cargo bike was meticulously crafted with safety at its core from the brand families have trusted and loved for over 100 years. The bike includes a Kid & Cargo Carrier, allowing families to carry up to 2 kids on the integrated rear rack, hydraulic disc brakes, a 500-watt motor, and a UL Certified lithium-ion battery offering a range of up to 50 miles. The Flyer Via line also offers a Pro version, including deluxe features like a 750-watt motor, suspension fork with powerful shock absorption, a 8-speed gear and trigger shifter, and upgraded LED headlight.

The Flyer™ Via™ electric bike is a result of extensive customer research spanning over two years. The award-winning design team conducted in-depth interviews, in-field observations, ride-alongs, surveys, and extensive prototype testing, resulting in the newest line of family cargo eBikes.

Available for purchase online starting April 16, the Flyer Via is recommended for individuals 16+ years, retails for $2,199 MSRP and available at RadioFlyer.com. Chicago-area residents can also find and test ride the Flyer Via in Radio Flyer's flagship retail store located at Woodfield Mall.

With over a billion wheels on the road, the Flyer Via is just one of Radio Flyer's innovative solutions designed to help make every adventure more enjoyable. For more information and a look at other Radio Flyer favorites, visit RadioFlyer.com.

About Radio Flyer

The Radio Flyer Company, maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon®, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles, and more. The company also makes Flyer™ electric bikes, the best ebikes for families. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has built a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled, and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and "Best Places to Work" by Fortune. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

