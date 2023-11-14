Radio Flyer Launches New Cyberquad for Kids in Continued Partnership with Tesla

The two innovation-driven companies join forces on the new and improved Cyberquad Model 915 for Kids 

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 106-year-old maker of the iconic Original Little Red Wagon®, and leading sustainable auto titan, Tesla, have officially released an updated model of the Cyberquad For Kids by Radio Flyer, Model 915, which is now available for sale on the Tesla Shop.

The Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids features a sturdy steel frame, high-pressure rubber air tires, a 500-watt motor with a max speed of 10 MPH, and Radio Flyer’s Flight Speed® Lithium-Ion battery technology.
The Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids is an updated version of the Model 914 that sold out within minutes when launched in December 2021. The latest version of this battery powered ride-on toy includes several product updates to deliver the best experience for riders, meeting all Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements and ASTM F963 Toy Safety Standards, including:

  • Replacement of the rear spring with a steel tube with rubber-coated metal inserts that secures the rear frame to the main frame.
  • An updated age grade of 9-12 years old.
  • A revised warning label applied to the front left fender. The warning label clearly states that the product is not for off-road use and is not a youth ATV.
  • A tire inflation warning label applied to the front left fender.

"We're thrilled to announce the official relaunch of the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, a product we have been working to enhance for the last two years," said Robert Pasin, Radio Flyer's Chief Wagon Officer. "Our award-winning product development team has worked closely with the Tesla Design Studio to update this new model, which we know has been highly anticipated by our customers. At Radio Flyer, we take pride in delivering safe and innovative products that spark imaginative play, and we can't wait to see kids enjoying the new Model 915 Cyberquad out in their communities."

The new and improved ride-on features the same sturdy steel frame, high-pressure rubber air tires, a 500-watt motor with a max speed of 10 MPH, and Radio Flyer's Flight Speed® Lithium-Ion battery technology, which provides the best performance with a lower impact on the environment, as well as the longest run time and fastest recharge time compared to other products on the market. The design features styling inspired by the revolutionary Tesla Cybertruck. Drivers will enjoy a padded seat for comfort, variable speed throttle in both forward and reverse and LED light bars for the headlight and taillight just like the full size Cyberquad. Radio Flyer recommends that children only 9-12 years old use the product. The Cyberquad for Kids is not a Youth ATV and is not meant for off road use.

The Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Model 915 is available for purchase now exclusively on the Tesla Shop while supplies last and is listed for $1,900.

