Radio Host And Former Congressman Joe Walsh Announces Chicago Speaking Series "Black And White, Uncomfortable Conversations" With WVON Morning Show's Maze Jackson

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nationally syndicated radio host Joe Walsh, announced a series of Chicago focused political discussions alongside Maze Jackson, host of Chicago's WVON Morning Show.

The four "Black and White, Uncomfortable Conversations" events will feature authentic, uncensored dialogue with respectful, no-holds barred conversation about the issues affecting black and white men and women of all ages throughout Chicago.

The events, taking place in Bolingbrook, Wauconda, Chicago's south side, and Lake Forest, will examine community issues like taxes, gun violence, reparations, religion, family structure, education, and other political topics that have been hijacked by an agenda-driven media.

"The 'Uncomfortable Conversations' events will help us find common ground, which too many Americans have forgotten how to do," says event organizer Joe Walsh. The former Illinois Congressman currently hosts one of the highest rated nationally syndicated conservative radio shows in the country, The Joe Walsh Show, which broadcasts live from 5-7pm CT in Chicago.

Known for his outspoken, honest criticism of President Trump, his opposition to illegal immigration, and his support for our second amendment rights, Joe Walsh defends his conservative principles nightly on his national television program seen on NewsmaxTV.

The Uncomfortable Conversations tour will pair Walsh with the host of Chicago's WVON Morning Show, Maze Jackson.

Jackson is an accomplished political strategist, lobbyist, and urban marketing pioneer with a background in business, politics, and community engagement. Jackson can be heard daily on the WVON 1690 AM Morning Show asking the question, 'What's In It For The Black People?'

"I'm looking forward to having some really uncomfortable conversations on race, politics, and culture with a very unlikely partner, former Congressman Joe Walsh," Jackson stated. "I'm as pro-Black as you can be, and Joe is as conservative as one can be, so when we get together, fireworks will erupt. But after we get through the bombastic words we'll get to the core of finding solutions to benefit us all."

These events will be open to the public and tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com, and searching Black & White Uncomfortable Conversations.

