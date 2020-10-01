Radio Systems Corporation® Named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company for 2020

"We've worked to create a culture that encourages trust, care and respect for all of our teammates," says Willie Wallace, CEO of Radio Systems Corporation®. "It is an honor to receive the Great Place to Work designation because we truly prioritize the employee experience each day. We're always devoted to our people and their pets."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The organization analyzes thousands of anonymous employee responses each year. The 2020 certification acknowledges that 95 percent of Radio Systems Corporation® teammates say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. Additionally, 92 percent of teammates say they are proud to tell others that they work for the company.

"We congratulate Radio Systems Corporation® on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

To learn more about opportunities at Radio Systems Corporation®, visit radiosystemscorporation.com.

About Radio Systems Corporation®

Radio Systems Corporation® is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative pet products. The company is headquartered in Knoxville, TN with offices worldwide. The Radio Systems Corporation® family of brands includes PetSafe®, Invisible Fence®, SportDOG ®, Premier Pet® and Kurgo®. Since its founding in 1991, Radio Systems Corporation has grown into an international corporation selling in over 50 countries. The Radio Systems Corporation® portfolio includes a wide array of behavioral, containment and lifestyle product solutions for dogs and cats. Radio Systems Corporation® is driven by a dedication to creating quality products for pets and their owners. To learn more about Radio Systems Corporation® visit radiosystemscorporation.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. For more information, visit greatplacetowork.com.

