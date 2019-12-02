Radioisotope Power Systems, Plutonium-238 and the Future of United States Space Mission, 2019 Research Report with Profiles of Leading National and Private Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radioisotope Power Systems, Plutonium-238 and the Future of United States Space Missions: 2019 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses that situation by examining current and future RPS technology, missions they are used for, Plutonium processing technologies, U.S. government agencies and laboratories involved producing RPS and processing Plutonium, RPS related budgets and private companies working in this field.

The world is entering a new era in Space where there will be more advances in the next few decades than throughout human history. RPS will be needed for these future missions (e.g. Lunar Gateway, Mars 2020) just like they have been in the past (e.g. Voyager 2, launched in 1977 and now sending signals back to earth from interstellar space).



Radioisotope power systems (RPS) are a critical technology to provide electricity for space missions. RPS produce electrical power by converting the heat generated by the natural radioactive decay of Plutonium-238 to electricity. They have been in use by the United States for over 50 years and NASA missions have utilized RPS to explore planets, moons, and interstellar space. This exploration resulted in changes to our understanding of our Solar System and our place within it., as well as improve life on Earth.



Despite their critical role in the U.S. space program, little is known about RPS technology outside NASA and some of their contractors.



Key Topics Covered:



RADIOISOTOPE POWER SYSTEMS

Introduction

RPS and Space Missions

NASA Mission Portfolio and Classes

Mission Types

Flagship Missions

New Frontiers Missions

Discovery Missions

NASA RPS Program

Program Content and Structure

Acquiring Flight Systems

DOE's Role

Pu-238 Supply Project

Constant Rate Production Strategy

RPS Production and DOE Laboratories

ORNL

LANL

INL

RPS Production Funding

New Technology Investments

NASA RPS Selection Process

Operational Considerations

Costs and RPS Demand

Flagship-Class Missions

Discovery-Class Missions

DOE's Production Capability

Technological Advances and Pu-238 Demand

ASRG

Dynamic RPS Funding

Thermoelectrics

Skutterudite

eMMRTG

Modular RPS

Solar Technology

Demand from Other Users

Reestablishing Pu-238 Production Challenges

Long Road to Shortage

Synthesizing PU-238

Plutonium Production Problems

Automating Pu-238 Production

Neptunium

LANL Production Equipment

Testing and Fabricating at INL

Production Challenges

Chemical Processing

Staffing Issues

Reactor Positions for Target Irradiation

Competition from Other Users

Outlook

NEXT GENERATION RADIOISOTOPE THERMOELECTRIC GENERATORS

Background

Radioisotope Power Systems

RPS Product Families

Current System

System in Development

Other Potential Future Systems

Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators

Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator

GPHS Assembly

Converter Assembly

Converter Housing

System Considerations

Fuel

TRL

MMRTG F2, F3, F4-6

Enhanced MMRTG

eMMRTG Conceptual Design

GPHS Assembly

Converter Assembly

Converter Housing

System Considerations

Nominal Operations

Thermal Compliance

Mechanical Compliance

Fault Protection

Schedule

Possible Future RPS

PLUTONIUM-238

Background

NASA Roles and Responsibilities

NASA and DOE Agreements

RPS Nuclear Safety

Savannah River Plant

Re-Establishing Production

Critical Supply

Radioisotope Power System Production

PU-238 Synthesis

Plutonium-238 Production

Process Scale-Up

Future Pu-238 Production

Potential Production Problems

Automating Pu-238 Production

Neptunium

LANL Production Equipment

INL Testing and Fabricating

Chemical Processing

Staffing Issues

Reactor Positions

Other Users

Target Design and Qualification

NASA Priorities

Impact of New Technologies

DYNAMIC POWER CONVERSION

Background

Thermal Energy Conversion Branch

Dynamic Power Convertors

Advantages of Dynamic Power Conversion

ASRG Cancellation

Conversion Efficiency

Atmospheric Compositions

Temperature Limits

Vibrations

Robustness

RFPs

American Superconductor

Creare LLC

Northrop Grumman

Sunpower Inc.

Path to Flight

Reliability Analyses

Validation

ORGANIZATION AND COMPANY PROFILES



National Laboratories:

Glenn Research Center



Idaho National Laboratory



Los Alamos National Laboratory



National Aeronautics and Space Administration



Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Private Companies:

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.



Lockheed Martin Corporation



Nanohmics Inc.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/437toa



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

