Radiopaque, Polymer-Based Embolic Coil Tops 125 Implants, With Minimal Artifacts in CT, MRI Imaging

-- Novel coils from Embolization, Inc., demonstrate consistent performance across a range of cases --

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The novel, radiopaque, polymer-based embolic coil from Embolization, Inc., has now topped 125 implants nationwide, demonstrating continued success.

In nearly 20 cases, Embolization's device has shown consistent performance in both male and female patients, ages 22-80, across a wide variety of venous and arterial indications and anatomical locations. "Seeing this regular use without issues, over varied cases, helps confirm that these coils do represent the next generation in embolic coils," says Jim Kasic, CEO of Embolization.

The FDA-cleared device is a vascular embolization coil device intended for arterial and venous embolization in peripheral vasculature. Vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure where a physician intentionally blocks a blood vessel using tiny materials such as coils, plugs, particles or liquid embolics. This stops bleeding, reduces blood flow to tumors, or prevents damage from abnormal blood vessels, and is often used instead of surgery because it can be less invasive, quicker to recover from and very precise.

Minimizing artifacts in CT, MRI imaging

With proprietary shape-memory biocompatible polymers, Embolization's coil device has a distinct advantage over other coils, Kasic says. "Our coils minimize artifacts in CT and MRI imaging – and remain radiopaque under fluoroscopy."

While all embolics (coils, plugs, particles and liquid embolics) have their place in the market, says Richard Kovach, M.D., an interventional cardiologist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J., coils are the primary and largest technology used in embolization procedures.

"This novel polymer-based coil has significant advantages compared to the current coils and plugs," explains Kovach. "The ability to successfully occlude vessels quickly, without the traditional effects of metal coils, is proving the unique advantages of the novel coil."

Potential beyond peripheral vascular indications

Kasic also notes the opportunity for expanded future use of the company's proprietary polymer formulation. "Although the device is indicated for peripheral vascular use, the same technology has the potential for application in a number of other medtech devices, including neurovascular indications," he says.

Embolization, Inc. (www.embolizationinc.com)

Embolization, Inc., is a medical device company based in Boulder, Colorado. With expertise in radiopaque shape-memory biocompatible polymers, the business specializes in the development of minimally invasive medical devices for peripheral vascular and neurovascular uses in the interventional radiology market. The company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its embolization coil device in 2025.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected], 303-843-9840

SOURCE Embolization, Inc.