Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market is Projected to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2030: Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

21 Jun, 2023, 21:00 ET
Dublin, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
SPECT Radioisotopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pet Radioisotopes segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$836.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$757.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured) -
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Alliance Medical
- Avid Bioservices Inc
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Ion Beam Applications S.A
- Jubilant Pharma
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- Medi-Radiopharma Ltd
- Nordion, Inc.
- Novartis/Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Positron Corporation
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic-Led Disruptions Affect Radiopharmaceuticals Supply, Hindering Nuclear Medicine Procedures in Several Countries
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals
- Distribution Bottlenecks amid COVID-19 Crisis Leave Hospitals Struggling with Supply of Medical Radioisotopes
- Nuclear Medicine Services Limp Back to Normalcy after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions
- COVID-19 Presents Generational Opportunity
- Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Radiopharmaceuticals
- Mechanism of Action
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance
- Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment
- Key Drivers
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
- Global Supply Shortages Continue to Challenge Market Growth
- A Glimpse at Mo-99 Processors Worldwide
- Nuclear Research Reactor Irradiators Worldwide: A Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
- World Brands
- Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals
- Common Radionuclides Used in Theranostic Applications
- Radiopharmaceuticals Become Promising for Cancer Theranostics
- Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications
- Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope
- Select New Products
- Startups Develop Unique Radiopharmaceutical Solutions
- Potential Role of Carbon Dots in Imaging and Theranostics
- Nano Radiopharmaceuticals: Promising Role in Therapeutic and Imaging Applications
- Researchers Develop New Nanoparticles to Improve Radiopharmaceutical Efficiency
- Oncoinvent and NPL Develops Unique Method to Measure & Deliver Dosages in Radiotherapy
- Industry Focus Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits
- Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
- Role of Radiopharmaceuticals as Diagnostic Technology
- PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
- Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality, PET Vs SPECT: 2020
- Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET
- Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Radiopharmaceuticals: Direct and Targeted Approach for Cancer Treatment
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection
- Growing Prominence of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Care
- Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
- Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
- Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Gallium-68-labeled Radiopharmaceuticals: Production & Administering Challenges
- Radiopharmaceuticals for COVID-19: Role in Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapeutic Uses
- Arti?cial Intelligence: A Promising Tool in Radiotherapy and Radiopharmaceuticals
- Aging Global Population: A Vital Demography
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production
- Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of Radiopharmaceuticals
- The Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, 2021
- Challenges Facing Nuclear Medicine Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyfnnz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article