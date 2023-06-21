Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market is Projected to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2030: Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Dublin, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

SPECT Radioisotopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pet Radioisotopes segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$836.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$757.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)

Key Topics Covered:



