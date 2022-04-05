DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global radiopharmaceuticals market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

This report describes and evaluates the global radiopharmaceuticals market. It covers three five years' periods: 2015-2020, termed the historic period, and the forecast periods of 2020-2025 and 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region as well as for the major economies within each region.



The global radiopharmaceuticals market grew from $3,527.9 million in 2015 to $4,290.0 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The market is expected to grow from 2020 to reach $5,716.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $7,507.3 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, convenience of treatment, and changes in lifestyles. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shorter shelf life, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained professionals. Going forward, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, high capital investments, and new product launches. Factors that could hinder the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in the future include high costs, supply volatility and logistical difficulties and coronavirus pandemic.



The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by type into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type, accounting for 59.8% of the total in 2020 and therapeutic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2025.



The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by application into oncology, cardiology, neuroendocrinology, nephrology, musculoskeletal, respiratory and others. The oncology market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application, accounting for 28.3% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.74% during 2020-2025.



The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and cancer research institutes. The diagnostic centers market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by end user, accounting for 65.0% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the global radiopharmaceuticals market, accounting for 41.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the radiopharmaceuticals market will be South America, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.5% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.2% and 6.4% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The radiopharmaceuticals market is highly concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 88.34% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis AG, General Electric Company (GE).



The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type will arise in the therapeutic segment, which will gain $861.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $468.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented end user will arise in the diagnostic centers segment, which will gain $970.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The radiopharmaceuticals market size will gain the most in the USA region at $479.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the radiopharmaceuticals market include collaborating with other companies to boost revenues and improve product quality, investing in plant capacity expansions to cater to the increasing demand, investing in new technologies to meet the emerging demands, adopting 3D printing technology in manufacturing to save costs, invest in innovations, such as theranostics, and establish category leadership, explore in silico modeling for a more rational and scientific approach, invest in AI to reduce R&D costs and save drug development time, invest in technologies catering to cardiology to boost revenues and accept disease-specific approaches for accurate and timely diagnosis of cancer.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the radiopharmaceutical companies to focus on technological developments, investments in innovation, investment in artificial intelligence, radiopharmaceutical cancer therapy, expand in emerging markets, bundled payments, offer value-based pricing, increase adoption of internet and social media and visibility through websites, focus on collaborating with cancer treatment centers and partnerships with end-users.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By End User



7. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Diagnostic

7.2.2. Therapeutic

7.3. Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Oncology

7.3.2. Cardiology

7.3.3. Musculoskeletal

7.3.4. Neuroendocrinology

7.3.5. Respiratory

7.3.6. Nephrology

7.3.7. Others

7.4. Segmentation By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.4.3. Cancer Research Institutes



8. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Research Collaborations And Partnerships

8.2. Plant Capacity Expansion

8.3. 3D Printing Technology

8.4. Technological Developments

8.5. Investments In Innovation

8.6. In Silico Modeling

8.7. Investment In Artificial Intelligence

8.8. Dominance of Cardiology

8.9. Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapy



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Radiopharmaceuticals Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Laboratories And Procedures

9.3. Impact On Inpatient And Outpatient Radiopharmaceutical Operations

9.4. Supply and Demand Disruptions

9.5. Conclusion



10. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



12. Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Asia Pacific

12.1.3. Africa

12.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2.1. USA

12.2.2. China



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdvizf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets