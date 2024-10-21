Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market to grow by USD 713.4 Million from 2024-2028, driven by rising cancer cases and retreatments, with AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 713.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.4% during the forecast period. increase in cancer cases and retreatments is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of advanced radiotherapy treatments. However, high maintenance and equipment cost of radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics poses a challenge - Key market players include Accuray Inc., Best Medical International Inc., Brainlab AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Neusoft Corp., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PMB Alcen, Reid Health, Remebot, Roper Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., ViewRay Inc., and ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiosurgery And Radiotherapy Robotics Market 2024-2028

Radiosurgery And Radiotherapy Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 713.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Accuray Inc., Best Medical International Inc., Brainlab AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Neusoft Corp., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PMB Alcen, Reid Health, Remebot, Roper Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., ViewRay Inc., and ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

The radiation oncology sector is experiencing significant advancements, with innovations that enable precise and effective delivery of high-dose radiation to tumors while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. Major emerging treatments include Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). IMRT uses modulated radiation beams to provide more precision in treatment, and is utilized in universities, local clinics, and cancer centers for various cancer types. VMAT is an advanced version of IMRT, allowing physicians to control the gantry rotation, beam-shaping aperture, and dose delivery rate for enhanced precision. IGRT complements IMRT by accommodating tumor movement and size, offering real-time visualizations for small and moving tumors. These developments will drive the growth of the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market, ensuring fewer complications and side effects for patients.

The Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing clinic applications for advanced treatments of various cancer-related diseases. With the high prevalence of tumors, there is a rising demand for robotic systems that offer precise patient positioning, imaging equipment integration, and dosage distribution. Robotic surgeries, such as radiosurgery and stereotactic radiosurgery, are becoming increasingly popular for tumor removal, especially for neurological problems like brain and spinal tumors. Advanced technologies like HD systems, AI auto-contouring, and MIM software enable more accurate treatment planning, dose verification, and post-treatment analysis. The integration of these technologies with linear accelerators and surface-guided radiation therapy is streamlining the treatment workflow. The shortage of radiologists and increasing cancer cases drive the need for non-invasive treatments and automation technologies. Cancer treatment facilities are investing in these advanced radiotherapy systems to cater to the growing demand, while healthcare expenditure and medical tourism are also contributing factors. Fractionated doses and ionized radiation are essential components of these treatments, and imaging tools help assess tumor size and shape for effective treatment planning. Overall, the Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

The global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market is witnessing gradual adoption by end-users in developed countries, particularly in the Americas and Europe . Notable countries include the US, Canada , the UK, Germany , Italy , Norway , Switzerland , France , and Sweden . However, physicians in developing and emerging economies are hesitant to invest in these advanced robotic systems. The high cost of gamma-ray-based radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots, which range from USD4.5 million to USD5.4 million , and additional maintenance and installation charges of up to USD2 million per annum, make these treatments inaccessible to most patients in developing economies. Furthermore, reimbursement rates for these procedures are often insufficient compared to laparoscopic procedures and other minimally invasive surgeries. Consequently, the high capital and recurring costs limit the demand for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotic products in emerging markets, thereby hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising number of cancer cases and the demand for non-invasive treatments. Automation technologies, such as AI auto-contouring and MIM software, are transforming the radiotherapy landscape, streamlining treatment planning workflows and improving dosage manipulation. However, challenges persist, including healthcare expenditure, medical tourism, and a shortage of radiologists. Advanced technology, including surface-guided radiation therapy, linear accelerators, and stereotactic radiation therapy, is driving innovation in cancer treatment, with applications in lung, prostate, breast, colorectal, brain, and spinal cancers. Robotic technology is revolutionizing patient procedures with minimally invasive techniques, offering precision and accuracy in ionized radiation-based, gamma-ray based, and proton-beam based treatments. Hospital applications and independent radiotherapy centers are adopting these advanced radiotherapy systems to enhance their offerings and meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment.

The Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide. Automation technologies in radiotherapy are revolutionizing cancer treatment, offering non-invasive alternatives to traditional surgical procedures. Cancer treatment facilities are integrating robotics into their workflow, from radiation therapy simulation to treatment planning and patient positioning. Healthcare expenditure on cancer treatment continues to rise, driving demand for advanced technologies like robotics. Medical tourism is also fueling market growth, as patients travel to facilities with state-of-the-art robotic systems. AI auto-contouring and MIM software are essential tools in the robotic treatment planning process, ensuring precise ionized radiation dosage distribution. Robotic systems enable tumour removal with high accuracy and efficiency, treating both malignant and non-cancerous tumours. Ionized radiation, fractionated doses, and imaging tools are integral components of these advanced systems.

The Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market encompasses advanced technologies that revolutionize cancer treatment through non-invasive methods. Radiotherapy, a key component, utilizes ionized radiation to destroy malignant and non-cancerous tumors. Automation technologies in radiotherapy facilitate radiation therapy simulation, treatment planning workflow, and patient positioning, enhancing precision and efficiency. Cancer cases continue to rise globally, fueling demand for radiotherapy and radiosurgery. Advanced technology, including AI auto-contouring, MIM software, and surface-guided radiation therapy, streamline procedures and improve treatment accuracy. Robotic technology, a crucial aspect of medical robotics, plays a significant role in dosage manipulation, patient procedures, and minimally invasive techniques. Robotic systems are employed in various applications, including brain cancer, spinal cancer, and lung, prostate, breast, and colorectal cancer treatments. Hospital applications and clinic applications offer advanced treatments using linear accelerators, stereotactic radiation therapy, particle therapy, and high-definition (HD) systems. Healthcare expenditure and medical tourism drive the market's growth, with a shortage of radiologists necessitating the use of robotics. Robotic surgeries address neurological problems and surgical procedures, while imaging equipment and dosage distribution systems ensure precise tumor removal. Tumor prevalence and tumor size influence the market's growth, with fractionated doses and imaging tools offering personalized treatment plans. Post-treatment analysis and post-treatment care are essential aspects of the market, ensuring optimal patient outcomes. The market's future lies in the development of advanced treatments and the integration of robotics in various cancer-related diseases. Medical robot research continues to explore new possibilities, shaping the future of cancer treatment.

