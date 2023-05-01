RadioWaves Expands Dish Antenna Line that Features Mimosa B5x, C5x and C6x Radio Adapters

New 6 GHz Antennas Feature 2-Foot, 3-Foot and 4-Foot Dish Diameters

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just announced it has expanded its line of 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas with integrated Mimosa twist-on radio adapters, including B5x, C5x, C6x and more.

RadioWaves' new 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas support 4.9 GHz public safety applications as well as licensed and unlicensed frequencies up to 6.4 GHz. The rugged, aluminum dish antennas feature dual V/H polarization or +/-45° polarization and support MIMO and 802.11n wireless applications.

RadioWaves' new 6 GHz antennas feature 2-foot, 3-foot and 4-foot dish diameters.

The new dish antennas will save installers time as they feature integrated adapters that accommodate Mimosa C5x, C6x and B5x twist-on radios. These 2-, 3- and 4-foot-diameter antennas can be set up in minutes, and their rugged aluminum dish construction ensures reliable coverage in harsh weather.

"These antennas allow our customers to take advantage of Mimosa's best-in-class wireless technology. They are available in diameter options of 2, 3 and 4 feet and can be used with Mimosa B5x, C5x and C6x twist-on radio adapters," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas with Mimosa adapters are in-stock and available for best-in-class lead times. For inquiries, call 1-978-459-8800.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 40 GHz for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Product applications include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast and enterprise. The company is known globally for its high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves a global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

