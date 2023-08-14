Radiowell GRANT Program Seeks Recipients for Its Two-Way Radio Donation Program

News provided by

Radiowell

14 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

IONA, Idaho, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further support the life-saving missions of public safety agencies, Radiowell extended an invitation to all eligible agencies to apply for an equipment donation through its GRANT program. Radiowell provides much-needed radio equipment at no cost to recipients by matching inventory with an applicant's needs. Radiowell encourages interested agencies to visit https://radiowell.com/grants/ to determine their eligibility and to apply for consideration.

The Radiowell GRANT Program

Continue Reading
Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios. Organizations wishing to dispose of their surplus radios should visit Radiowell.com/sell or https://www.Radiowell.com (PRNewsfoto/Radiowell)
Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios. Organizations wishing to dispose of their surplus radios should visit Radiowell.com/sell or https://www.Radiowell.com (PRNewsfoto/Radiowell)

EMS, fire, police, and public safety rescue agencies in the United States may be eligible to receive used but functional radio equipment through the Radiowell GRANT program. Radiowell believes in giving back to entities dedicated to public safety. As America's leader in used radio equipment, Radiowell provides secondhand yet operational radio equipment at no charge to eligible entities.

"As a leader in the two-way radio community," Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park said, "we believe in supporting the efforts of the nation's vital safety organizations, such as our latest recipient, the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA). One of our main business objectives is to plant trees, which makes supporting these brave firefighting heroes and the communities they serve so rewarding."

More About The Latest Radiowell GRANT Recipient

Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) is the most recent recipient of the Radiowell GRANT program. Henry's Creek RFPA is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to fighting forest fires in the local community. According to David G. Rafferty, Chairman of Henry's Creek RFPA, "The donated equipment will support and strengthen the firefighting efforts of Wildland Volunteer Firefighters. It will enhance their efforts to protect land and minimize devastation in areas where firefighting services are most limited." The donation includes VHF portable and mobile radios and repeaters.

About Radiowell:

Radiowell is a company with a conscience and leads the industry in repurposing decommissioned radio equipment. Radiowell prevents unwanted equipment from ending up in landfills and its recycling partners. The company buys end-of-life, surplus, and used two-way radios and related equipment.

Usable, intact equipment is donated to non-profit organizations with a commitment to the environment. Unusable radios are either recycled or sold for parts. Radiowell plants a tree for each and every radio it purchases or recycles as part of a sustainable business objective.

SOURCE Radiowell

Also from this source

Lehigh University Police Prioritizes Sustainability for Surplus Electronics

Barrington Hills Police Department Pursues Sustainable Solutions for Used Radios

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.