Radiowell GRANT Program Seeks Recipients for Its Two-Way Radio Donation Program

In an effort to further support the life-saving missions of public safety agencies, Radiowell extended an invitation to all eligible agencies to apply for an equipment donation through its GRANT program. Radiowell provides much-needed radio equipment at no cost to recipients by matching inventory with an applicant's needs. Radiowell encourages interested agencies to visit https://radiowell.com/grants/ to determine their eligibility and to apply for consideration.

The Radiowell GRANT Program

Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios. Organizations wishing to dispose of their surplus radios should visit Radiowell.com/sell or https://www.Radiowell.com (PRNewsfoto/Radiowell)

EMS, fire, police, and public safety rescue agencies in the United States may be eligible to receive used but functional radio equipment through the Radiowell GRANT program. Radiowell believes in giving back to entities dedicated to public safety. As America's leader in used radio equipment, Radiowell provides secondhand yet operational radio equipment at no charge to eligible entities.

"As a leader in the two-way radio community," Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park said, "we believe in supporting the efforts of the nation's vital safety organizations, such as our latest recipient, the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA). One of our main business objectives is to plant trees, which makes supporting these brave firefighting heroes and the communities they serve so rewarding."

More About The Latest Radiowell GRANT Recipient

Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) is the most recent recipient of the Radiowell GRANT program. Henry's Creek RFPA is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to fighting forest fires in the local community. According to David G. Rafferty, Chairman of Henry's Creek RFPA, "The donated equipment will support and strengthen the firefighting efforts of Wildland Volunteer Firefighters. It will enhance their efforts to protect land and minimize devastation in areas where firefighting services are most limited." The donation includes VHF portable and mobile radios and repeaters.

About Radiowell:

Radiowell is a company with a conscience and leads the industry in repurposing decommissioned radio equipment. Radiowell prevents unwanted equipment from ending up in landfills and its recycling partners. The company buys end-of-life, surplus, and used two-way radios and related equipment.

Usable, intact equipment is donated to non-profit organizations with a commitment to the environment. Unusable radios are either recycled or sold for parts. Radiowell plants a tree for each and every radio it purchases or recycles as part of a sustainable business objective.

