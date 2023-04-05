Radiowell Joins National Police Week as a 2023 Corporate Sponsor

GREENWICH, Conn. , April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiowell is honored to join National Police Week as a 2023 corporate sponsor. The annual event, which occurs every May, was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy and Congress. National Police Week draws more than 40,000 sworn men and women in law enforcement to Washington, D.C. This year's event marks a collaborative effort of organizations dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement community.

Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios.

Radiowell sponsored the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at the bronze level , joining other industry leaders, like Maglite, in honoring the commitment and sacrifice of police officers nationwide. On May 13, 2023, the Fund will host its 35th annual candlelight vigil to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Radiowell staff will be present during Police Week to strengthen its commitment to America's law enforcement community.

About Radiowell:

Radiowell is the recognized industry leader in the repurposing of decommissioned radio equipment. Radiowell buys end-of-life, surplus, and used two-way radios and sells them for parts – or recycling. We also donate equipment to non-profits that share our values.

Radiowell is also a company with purpose. We are the only two-way land mobile radio company with a sustainable business objective directly tied to our business results. We pay the costs of planting one tree for every radio purchased or recycled. We've joined well-known companies, like Whole Foods, Netflix, and Adidas in bringing positive change to America's forests. Each year, Radiowell plants thousands of new trees nationwide.

Small differences can make a big impact. Government agencies seeking value-maximizing and sustainable solutions for surplus, end-of-life, and used radios should complete the Sell Used Radios form on Radiowell's site.

