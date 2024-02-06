Radiowell Supports Red Cross with Radio Donation

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is the latest recipient of Radiowell's GRANT program, which provides public safety organizations with complimentary two-way radio equipment to support their life-saving missions. As America's leading buyer and recycler of radio equipment, Radiowell has a responsibility to support those who depend on wireless communication to protect the nation's communities.

Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios. Organizations wishing to dispose of their surplus radios should visit Radiowell.com/sell or https://www.Radiowell.com (PRNewsfoto/Radiowell)
The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania was the ideal candidate for Radiowell's GRANT program. It serves 61 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania and plans to use the radio equipment to assist with emergency communication and disaster preparedness training. Radiowell spokesperson, Andrew Park, explains:

"The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania consists of over more than 1,000 brave individuals who dedicate their personal time and resources to serve our communities when disaster strikes. They've protected Pennsylvania for well over 100 years and will be around for the next 100. We're honored to help this prestigious organization, and we encourage other corporate leaders to do the same."

Radiowell's donation is an encouraging illustration of the possibilities of public and private partnerships. Most of the donated equipment originated from Toyota Manufacturing and Worthington Steel, which hired Radiowell to remove their used-radio assets as they sought a sustainable alternative to traditional asset disposition. The equipment consisted of portable radio equipment manufactured by Motorola, Kenwood, and Hytera in the UHF frequency band and supports both digital and analog transmissions.

Radiowell will continue to seek industry-leading methods of recycling and reusing old two-way radios, wireless, and related equipment. In addition to its GRANT program, Radiowell pays the cost of planting one new tree for each used radio it receives via its One Tree initiative. "Our purpose is to do something good for the planet. This means keeping functional radio equipment out of landfills and making the planet healthier with our One Tree initiative," explains Park.

Radiowell will offer more two-way radio GRANTs to eligible U.S.-based public safety organizations that are vital to our nation's safety. Interested agencies and organizations should visit https://radiowell.com/grants/ to determine their eligibility and apply for consideration.

Sustainable asset disposition is a core competency of Radiowell. Companies and government agencies seeking solutions for their used radio equipment should complete the Sell Used Radios form to learn how their decommissioned radios can be repurposed for maximum value and minimal environmental impact. Radiowell specializes in asset disposition of used radios.

