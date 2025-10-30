Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago Named One of Chicago's Top 5 Hotels in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest and most successful hotel franchisors, is proud to announce that the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel ranked fifth among the Top 10 Hotels in Chicago in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. More than 750,000 readers voted in one of the longest-running and most prestigious recognitions of hotel excellence in the industry.

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago

Condé Nast Traveler readers recognized the hotel for its guest-centric amenities and its architectural brilliance representing "Chicago's design prowess." Located in the iconic Aqua Tower, the hotel gives guests sweeping views of Millennium Park and Navy Pier. Guests can explore its art-filled spaces, including its lobby "worth visiting" for its 50-foot-long fireplace and curated gallery. Visitors can even download the hotel's app for a self-guided art tour. With a fully equipped health club featuring indoor and seasonal outdoor pools and a state-of-the-art gym, the property is an ideal home base for both leisure and business travelers seeking comfort, culture, and convenience.

"This recognition reflects the Radisson Blu brand's dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality and memorable guest experiences," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Upscale Brands and Chief Sustainability Officer, Choice Hotels International. "We are proud that Condé Nast Traveler's readers have honored Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago, and we remain committed to setting the standard for upscale accommodations in the Windy City and beyond."

Designed by renowned architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects, the hotel rises to 18 floors with 334 rooms and seamlessly blends modern elegance with local flair. Guests can enjoy luxurious touches such as Italian linens, spa-style bathrooms, and private balconies overlooking the city skyline.

Guests can savor Midwest-inspired cuisine at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, the hotel's acclaimed signature restaurant, and enjoy a luxurious Afternoon Tea experience on weekends. Windy City Massage brings a full-service spa experience directly to guests, offering a diverse menu of personalized massage, facial and body treatments.

Radisson Blu guests can enjoy access to the award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program, recently named the best travel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report and alsoWalletHub. Members of Choice Privileges can earn and redeem points for reward nights at Radisson Blu properties in the Americas, along with more than 7,100 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories.

Radisson Blu®: Think in Black & White Blu

Born as the first design hotel over 65 years ago, Radisson Blu is embracing its Scandinavian roots as the brand redefines the hospitality experience. Franchised in the Americas by Choice Hotels International, Radisson Blu transcends the ordinary and offers a stay that combines style with substance, innovation with comfort and a sense of belonging in an elevated environment. Radisson Blu hotels offer upper upscale accommodations with minimalist design, prioritizing comfort and distinctiveness in the guestrooms, unique dining concepts, multipurpose workspaces with complimentary Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and wellness facilities. For more information, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/#radisson-blu.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with nearly 7,500 hotels, representing over 640,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting St Ste 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, email: [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.