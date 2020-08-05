radius financial group appoints new Chief Financial Officer: Michael Wilberton

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Michael to radius where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact," said Keith Polaski, Co-founder of radius. "I am particularly impressed with Michael's ability to lead a financial firm in a complex, industry-leading business, while maintaining an unrelenting focus on serving and advocating for the company's customers."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join radius," Wilberton said. "radius is leading the transformation and digitization of the mortgage banking industry. Keith and his executive team recognize and appreciate that they're revolutionizing how to make mortgages better, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Wilberton has more than 20 years of financial management experience. At his previous role Michael was responsible for many of the company's financial strategy including cost management, capital allocation and balance sheet optimization.

Wilberton held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance at Harbor One Bank, Santander Holdings, WG Financial LP, Credit Renaissance Partners, Descap/First Albany Securities and Citizens Financial Group.

He received both his Bachelor of Arts, in Mathematics from Marist College and his Master's Degree in Finance from Brandeis University. Wilberton is a frequent guest lecturer at many universities and has numerous published articles in The Journal of Structured Finance.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

NMLS 1846; AZ Mortgage Banker License 1007396; CO Mortgage Company Registration; CT 17213; DC MLB1846; FL Lender/Servicer MLD309/MLD1562; GA 66399; ME SLM6596; MD 06-23656; MA Lender/Broker MC1846; MI 1st Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant and 2nd Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant FR0022397/SR0022716; NH 7986-MB; NC L-184899; PA 70433; Rhode Island Licensed Lender/Broker 20031544LL/20183611LB; SC MLS-1846; TN 187785; Texas SML Banker Registration; VA MC-6935. Equal Housing Lender.

