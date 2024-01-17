Radius Global Market Research Announces Acquisition of London-Based Strive Insight Limited

News provided by

Radius Global Market Research

17 Jan, 2024, 10:47 ET

The partnership brings enhanced capabilities to the growing global client base of both firms.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global market research and insights firm, announced its successful acquisition of Strive Insight Limited, a prominent London-based agency. The acquisition, effective immediately, expands the global reach and resources of both companies. Strive will maintain its UK offices and the current management team will remain in place in the new structure. Financial details were not disclosed.

Expanded Reach and Capabilities.
The acquisition strengthens the suite of qualitative and quantitative offerings of both firms while broadening our global reach to provide clients with an enhanced range of insight and consulting capabilities. The combined storytelling and activation offerings of both Strive and Radius will result in even more powerful and impactful outcomes for clients.

The Radius Brand Growth Navigator aligns seamlessly with Strive Insight's problem-solving philosophy to support the overall brand health of their clients.  Radius delivers research insights within an activation-focused framework that enables their clients to optimise strategic plans to maximise return on investment. The Strive team are professionally trained in management consulting techniques to turn insight into compelling brand opportunities.  

Enhanced offering to benefit global clients.
Clients, employees, and investors of Radius and Strive Insight will experience a smooth integration of their operations, with a focus on enhanced offerings to clients and enriched research opportunities globally.

"Our growth strategy is focused on identifying key partnerships that help us deliver an expanding set of capabilities to the global brands we serve," said Chip Lister, Managing Director of Radius. "Strive Insight's commitment to quality research and strategic thinking along with its data capabilities and consultative practice, aligns ideally with our client offering."

"We have found in Radius a partner with a mindset similar to ours," said Paul Thomas, Director of Strive Insight. "Our experienced team is focused on delivering clear opportunities that drive client brand growth. This expansion provides an opportunity to further enrich our capabilities and achieve even stronger results for our clients across the globe." Radius and Strive will provide additional details about the merger to clients and partners, and are expecting a smooth transition.

About Radius Global Market Research
Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy founded in 1960. Headquartered in New York City, Radius has offices throughout the U.S. and globally. Radius focuses on understanding the critical points of a brand's growth journey to help drive long-term success. The Brand Growth Navigator is the company's strategic approach to prioritizing the critical business-building issues to tackle, from identifying compelling innovations to creating relevant customer segmentations. Radius' 60+ years of global brand-building expertise has included partnerships with Fortune 500 leaders as well as with emerging and start-up brands in more than 60 countries. www.radiusinsights.com.

About Strive Insight Limited
Strive Insight Limited is a market research and insight agency that helps their global clients reach their full potential through enhanced insight and consulting capabilities. Combining existing knowledge, primary research, and big data with consultative problem solving and compelling communication techniques Strive helps brands convert research insights into meaningful opportunities that they inspire their clients to deliver on. https://www.striveinsight.com.

Also from this source

Radius Global Market Research Announces Acquisition of London-Based Strive Insight Limited

Radius Global Market Research, a leading global market research and insights firm, announced its successful acquisition of Strive Insight Limited, a...
Radius Global Market Research Appoints Ed Keller to its Board of Directors

Radius Global Market Research Appoints Ed Keller to its Board of Directors

Radius Global Market Research, a leading global marketing research and insights firm, announced the appointment of Ed Keller, CEO of the Keller...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.