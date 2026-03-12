RadiusDC to Acquire PhoenixNAP's Phoenix Data Center and Colocation Business

Transaction establishes foundation for expanded Phoenix campus bringing an additional 18+ MW of critical capacity online starting in 1H 2028

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiusDC, a leading provider of highly connected, innovative and resilient data center solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Phoenix data center and colocation business of phoenixNAP, located in Phoenix, Arizona. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The transaction includes the existing Phoenix colocation facility, interconnection infrastructure, and development rights for future campus expansion, which will establish RadiusDC's Phoenix I campus, combining an existing operational data center with a planned expansion supported by committed utility capacity.

Approximately 80% of phoenixNAP's global business, including phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud and network service platforms, will continue to be independently owned and operated by phoenixNAP and its existing management team and phoenixNAP will remain a tenant in the Phoenix facility.

At closing, RadiusDC will commence an expansion at the existing facility, DC1, to increase its total IT power capacity to 8 megawatts. RadiusDC will also advance development of a second facility, DC2, planned to support up to 18 megawatts of additional critical capacity, with initial phases expected to come online beginning in the first half of 2028. Together, these developments position the Phoenix I campus to scale to approximately 26 megawatts of total critical IT power capacity over time.

By combining an established interconnection environment, existing operational infrastructure, and significant expansion capability, the Phoenix I campus offers end users a scalable development platform in one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the United States.

"This acquisition strengthens RadiusDC's national platform and expands our ability to serve customers in one of the country's most important connectivity markets," said Mike Krza, Chief Executive Officer of RadiusDC. "The Phoenix facility adds a highly established interconnection ecosystem with a strong, diverse customer base and significant expansion capacity. By integrating this campus into our broader portfolio, we enhance our ability to deliver scalable infrastructure in key metropolitan markets — while maintaining the operational continuity customers rely on today."

Upon closing, the current on-site operations will join RadiusDC and continue to deliver uninterrupted service to existing customers at the facility.

"We are pleased to partner with RadiusDC on the transition of our Phoenix colocation business," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "This transaction allows phoenixNAP to focus on its core services while ensuring the facility continues to grow under an experienced data center operator. We look forward to ongoing collaboration and continued service for our customers."

The Phoenix campus will expand RadiusDC's presence in key U.S. markets, including Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, and Indianapolis, and strengthen the company's strategy of combining established connectivity ecosystems with new development capacity in major metropolitan locations.

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to RadiusDC, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP together with Snell & Wilmer LLP served as transaction and local counsel, respectively, to RadiusDC. BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to phoenixNAP, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel to phoenixNAP.

About RadiusDC

Meeting the colocation demands of tomorrow, RadiusDC owns and operates facilities in strategically located population centers throughout North America. Serving a wide variety of network operators, carriers, MSOs, and content providers, RadiusDC supports the increasingly urgent requirement to expand IT infrastructure to the network edge. For more information, please visit radius-dc.com.

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT businesses requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.

phoenixNAP is a Titanium Intel Partner, a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program, and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

SOURCE RadiusDC