Radixx Launches into Rail Industry in Partnership with the U.S.'s Only High-Speed Rail Company, Brightline, To Support Florida Network

MIAMI and ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radixx, a Sabre company and leading airline retailing software provider, today announced the company has entered into a partnership with Brightline, the only private high-speed passenger rail system in the United States. The entrance into the rail market comes at a time when there is significant opportunity in domestic travel options as Americans look for alternatives to flying and driving, and are seeking more sustainable travel options.

Brightline is the only private high-speed passenger rail system in the United States designed to reinvent travel and take cars off the road, connecting city pairs and congested corridors that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Brightline has existing operations in Florida between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach with construction underway to extend the line to Orlando.

Later this year, Brightline will go live on Radixx Res, a cloud-hosted passenger service system (PSS) that offers unlimited ancillary upsells and will help the rail system maximize revenue and improve the overall passenger experience. To further enable a passenger-focused experience, Brightline will utilize Radixx Retailer, the advanced retailing module built within the PSS.

Brightline will also take advantage of Radixx ezyCommerce internet booking engine to reveal their brand identity and digital storefront. The flexible Content Management System (CMS) is built with a modern and intuitive user interface and design that allows users to manage their content and adjust offers in minutes. The built-in Profiles Module will allow Brightline to present personalized offers at the right time to the right passenger.

"Brightline always prioritizes the guest experience and works hard to identify the best technology solutions to meet the demands of our travelers," said Ramon Milan-Peeneda, Brightline's chief technology officer. "We were impressed with Radixx's ability to meet our timelines and feel confident that their partnership with Sabre will bring the highest level of value to us and our guests."

Brightline's strong retail focus is complementary to the Radixx Insight analytics and revenue optimization platform which will enable Brightline to leverage its data to increase the effectiveness of retailing and improve the efficiency of operations. To better serve the communities in which it operates, Brightline will also contract the use of Radixx Insight Marketing+™ to develop customer segmentation strategies and create and manage digital marketing campaigns. This advanced module of Radixx Insight will provide advanced market analysis and timely recommendations to promote adaptive decision making and allow Brightline to monitor the performance of each campaign

"We are thrilled to enter into the high-speed rail market with an innovative partner like Brightline," said Blair Hughes, vice president of global sales at Radixx. "As we learned more about Brightline's business model, we were excited to see all the ways that the Radixx solutions complemented their needs as a rail provider."

The rail system will also implement Sabre's cloud-hosted operations management solution, Movement Manager, to improve daily route operations, provide reliable service, and contribute to enhancing the passenger experience.

About Radixx

Founded in 1993, Radixx, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, combines an innovative technology approach with unique partnership models enabling airlines of all sizes and business models to be effective retailers and efficient operators. Radixx caters to LCC and ULCC airlines, including the support of GDS distribution. Radixx offers a world-class Internet Booking Engine, Radixx ezyCommerce™, a cloud-based Passenger Services System, Radixx Res™, and a leading Departure Services Suite, Radixx Go™, uniquely designed to enable airlines to increase their profitability and maximize productivity through expanded distribution services. Since 2016, Radixx has delivered its sixth-generation, micro-services-based passenger services system. For more information on Radixx, please visit www.radixx.com .

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Brightline

Brightline is the only private high-speed passenger rail system in the United States, providing modern, eco-friendly train service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida, and is will complete its extension to Orlando in 2022. Brightline was recognized in 2020 by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

