Rado at Untitled Art, Miami Beach

The exclusive exhibition will be held from December 2nd to December 7th, 2025, on the sands of Miami Beach as part of Untitled Art—an event renowned for its dedication to fostering a broader art ecosystem. The fair offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art, with a strong emphasis on collaboration and innovation. On December 3rd, Rado CEO Adrian Bosshard and Tej Chauhan will be present at the fair, giving visitors a rare opportunity to engage directly with the creative minds behind this special edition. Their appearance underscores Rado's ongoing commitment to design excellence, material mastery, and forward- thinking innovation.

DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan

The DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan is a 38 mm automatic timepiece featuring a polished yellow gold-coloured PVD-coated Ceramos™ bezel, a matt black concave dial with silver or blue printed minute track, and a stunning grey pillow-shaped rubber strap. The day-date display uses Chauhan's own font in a vibrant palette, with each day of the week shown in a different colour – representing "the way I feel the week", says Tej. Powered by the Rado R764 calibre with an 80-hour power reserve and an antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring, the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan is the result of a striking collaboration between the Master of Materials and the Father of Emotive Industrial Design – a time machine unlike any other. More information about the watch in The Time Is Now booklet.

About Rado x Design

Creativity and innovation are at the heart of Rado's identity. Known as the Master of Materials, Rado has collaborated with over thirty visionary artists and designers—including Tej Chauhan—to push the boundaries of watchmaking. From the beginning, Rado has fused bold aesthetics with pioneering materials, creating timepieces that are both visually striking and built to last. This commitment gave rise to one of our core values: "Design You Can Feel."

Our passion for design has earned us numerous international awards, but we've always looked further. Inspired by fields like medicine and aerospace—where high-tech ceramic was first explored—Rado brought this advanced material into the world of watchmaking. Guided by the belief that "if we can imagine it, we can make it. And if we can make it, we will," Rado will continue to shape the future of design and technology.

About Tej Chauhan

Tej Chauhan is an award-winning British industrial designer known for his "Emotive Industrial Design": shape, colour and material are used strategically to create objects that elicit joy. In his offices in London and Helsinki, a team of creative specialists works on a wide range of media and disciplines in the areas of industrial design, product development, creative brand strategy and future studies. The Emotive Industrial Design approach combines Tej's visual language with an optimized functional experience. He says, "This approach that defines the work we do in our practice is specifically designed to engage people and to invite interaction." His partnership with Rado reflects a shared vision: to create objects that resonate emotionally while pushing the boundaries of design and technology.

Key features include:

Special Edition collaboration with Tej Chauhan

collaboration with Tej Chauhan Special engraving: "SPECIAL EDITION TEJ CHAUHAN"

"SPECIAL EDITION TEJ CHAUHAN" Dimensions: 38.0 × 45.0 × 11.7 mm (W × L × H)

38.0 × 45.0 × 11.7 mm (W × L × H) Day and date at 3 o'clock featuring Tej Chauhan's proprietary font

featuring Tej Chauhan's proprietary font 80-hour power reserve

Antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring

Water resistance: 10 bar (100 m)

Grey pillow-shaped rubber strap

Clasp engraving: "RADO x TC"

Explore Rado's full The Time Is Now booklet in this interactive flipping book:

👉 https://online.flippingbook.com/view/802883947/

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division