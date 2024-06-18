RADPAIR and NewVue Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Enhance Radiologist Wellbeing and Workflow Efficiency

TAMPA, Fla. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR and NewVue are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will be the first of its kind in the radiology industry. This collaboration integrates RADPAIR's advanced AI diagnostic reporting capabilities into NewVue's workflow orchestrator, creating the industry's first cloud-native solution to enhance radiologists' well-being and job satisfaction while improving workflow and report quality.

The combined solutions will transform how radiologists and practices interact with their worklists, manage clinical information, dictate reports, follow up on cases, and track productivity. Leveraging modern capabilities like AI and large language models (LLMs), this next-generation cloud product delivers an innovative, efficient, and enjoyable experience.

EmpowerSuite automatically generates a curated worklist based on the radiologist's profile, considering their preferred specialties, credentialing, insurance coverage, scheduled shifts, and physical location. This next-generation approach to workload distribution and management departs from traditional first-generation worklists that require extensive maintenance of rules and lists. Radiologists can also adjust the reading pace and cadence based on their mood, improving job satisfaction.

Studies opened from the worklist launch PACS and the EmpowerSuite Clinical information screen. This "radiologist cockpit" uses AI to summarize all available prior reports and clinical information, saving radiologists time by eliminating the need to search multiple systems. The cockpit also hosts the RADPAIR AI-powered reporting system, which generates reports from conversational inputs. Automatic reporting and dynamic editing features allow for near real-time report generation and simple click-and-drag editing for minor revisions. The cloud-native platform ensures easy sign-in with zero context switching, allowing radiologists to focus entirely on diagnostics. This innovative workflow and reporting system integrates with existing PACS and replaces legacy VR and dictation systems.

"We've been really thinking about how to make the lives of radiologists fun again while increasing quality. Our new cutting-edge classification system PAIR Insights allows radiologists to seamlessly insert guidelines into reports, enhancing understanding for both clinicians and patients. This partnership with NewVue underscores our commitment to improving the radiology experience," said Dr. Avez Rizvi, Founder & CEO of RADPAIR.

"We are excited to join forces with RADPAIR to create a solution that enhances the efficiency of radiology reporting and significantly improves the well-being of radiologists. By integrating RADPAIR's cutting-edge technology into our workflow orchestrator, we are setting a new standard for radiology practices," said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.

RADPAIR is a leader in innovative radiology solutions, dedicated to improving the radiologist's experience and the quality of patient care. With a focus on smart systems and trusted guidelines, RADPAIR sets the standard in radiology reporting.

NewVue specializes in workflow orchestration for healthcare providers, delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and care quality. NewVue's platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems to optimize workflows and improve patient outcomes.

