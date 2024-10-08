RADPAIR Announces Launch of RADPAIR 2.0, Powered by Groq: Revolutionizing Radiology Reporting with Instant AI Inference Technology

Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation AI Solutions for Radiologists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR, a leader in generative AI-driven radiology reporting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of RADPAIR 2.0, the next iteration of its groundbreaking platform with a new user interface, now powered by Groq® LPU™ AI inference technology. This partnership marks a significant step in transforming radiology workflows, offering unmatched speed, precision, and intelligence to radiologists around the world.

RADPAIR 2.0 introduces a suite of powerful new features, including instant inference powered by the LPU, advanced report pre-processing, intelligent AI editing, and a proprietary report verification system, all designed to elevate radiology reporting to new heights. The collaboration with Groq enables RADPAIR 2.0 to deliver unparalleled performance, allowing radiologists to transcribe, generate, edit, and verify reports faster and more accurately than ever before.

"With RADPAIR 2.0, Powered by Groq, we're taking radiology reporting to the next level," said Dr. Avez Rizvi, Founder and CEO of RADPAIR. "Our partnership with Groq allows us to deliver the most advanced, AI-powered tools on the market, setting a new benchmark for speed, accuracy, and efficiency in radiology reporting."

"Groq is now bringing fast AI inference to healthcare" shared Sunny Madra, GM of GroqCloud™. "We're proud to be accelerating the speed of RADPAIR 2.0, enabled by the LPU, and pushing the boundaries of radiologists work and deliver results to patients."

Key Features of RADPAIR 2.0, Powered by Groq:

PAIR Hyper-Drive: Leveraging Groq LPU AI inference technology, RADPAIR 2.0 provides instant report generation and data processing, significantly reducing turnaround times and allowing radiologists to focus on patient care.

Leveraging Groq LPU AI inference technology, RADPAIR 2.0 provides instant report generation and data processing, significantly reducing turnaround times and allowing radiologists to focus on patient care. PAIR Speech 2.0: The next generation of RADPAIR's revolutionary speech engine, now LLM-enhanced and Powered by Groq, offers unmatched accuracy and speed in speech-to-text transcription, enabling seamless dictation for radiologists.

The next generation of RADPAIR's revolutionary speech engine, now LLM-enhanced and Powered by Groq, offers unmatched accuracy and speed in speech-to-text transcription, enabling seamless dictation for radiologists. PAIR Prologue: An intelligent pre-processing system that performs report caching, preparing and organizing key information before the radiologist opens the report, ensuring faster access to relevant data and reducing report preparation time.

An intelligent pre-processing system that performs report caching, preparing and organizing key information before the radiologist opens the report, ensuring faster access to relevant data and reducing report preparation time. PAIR Wingman: An advanced AI co-pilot for radiologists, providing real-time editing suggestions and enhancements that adapt to the user's style, resulting in fluid and efficient report editing.

An advanced AI co-pilot for radiologists, providing real-time editing suggestions and enhancements that adapt to the user's style, resulting in fluid and efficient report editing. PAIR Cision: RADPAIR's proprietary report verification system that ensures maximum accuracy by checking reports for completeness, eliminating hallucinations, and verifying that no critical information is omitted.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR offers the world's first fully cloud-based, Gen-AI-driven, zero-footprint report generation platform, revolutionizing radiology reporting to improve patient care. With a commitment to advancing AI technology in healthcare, RADPAIR provides cutting-edge solutions that empower radiologists to deliver high-quality, efficient, and accurate reports.

For more information, visit www.radpair.com .

About Groq

Groq builds fast AI inference technology. Groq® LPU™ AI inference technology is a hardware and software platform that delivers exceptional AI compute speed, quality, and energy efficiency. Groq, headquartered in Silicon Valley, provides cloud and on-prem solutions at scale for AI applications. The LPU and related systems are designed and manufactured in North America.

For more information, visit www.groq.com .

Media Contact:

RADPAIR

Fatima Baig

Marketing Director

+1 310 766 8911

[email protected]

Groq

Megan Hartwick

Press & Media Relations

[email protected]

The launch of RADPAIR 2.0 Powered by Groq represents a milestone in AI-driven radiology reporting, setting a new standard for speed, accuracy, and efficiency. With this advanced technology, radiologists will be better equipped to deliver high-quality reports, enhancing patient care and improving workflow efficiency across the board.

